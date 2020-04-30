Hospitals see decline

About 1 in 5 of the Allen County patients infected with the coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal illness COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to new statistics – and that means hospitals haven't been overwhelmed by patients, local health officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials from Parkview Health, Lutheran Health and IU Health said they'd been able to adapt to conditions caused by the pandemic and urged local residents not to be afraid to contact their health providers about chronic conditions or elective procedures.

Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan pointed out it was just mid-March that the scope of the epidemic became unmistakable.

“We have achieved our goal six weeks later of keeping our health care system standing,” she said.

In recent weeks, the number of patients at both Parkview and Lutheran have been down, officials said, at least partly as a result of planning to cope with the epidemic.

Dr. Jason Row, a family medicine specialist with Parkview Health, said his hospital system, like others in the area, has developed a “fluid” plan for hospital beds, breathing machines called ventilators and staffing. The plan has served so far, he said; if there should be a surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital is capable of putting a stepped-up plan in place and taking a step back if numbers go down, he said.

The hospital has had fewer patients as it closed elective surgeries and many practitioners shifted to telemedicine appointments, he said.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, chief medical officer for Lutheran, said the hospital has been at 60% to 70% of normal patient volume by design. COVID-19 volumes have decreased in recent days, too, he said.

Statistics for Allen County available as of Tuesday show 113 of 523 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19, or 21.6%, have been hospitalized; 5% percent, or 26 patients, have been placed on a ventilator, a sign of severe disease; 4.6% (22 patients) developed acute respiratory distress syndrome, also a severe manifestation; and 8% (46 patients) have died. The Allen County statistics for ventilator use lag behind state statistics released Tuesday, which showed 19% of hospitalized patients needed ventilators.

The county's death toll went up Wednesday, as health officials reported seven deaths for a total of 48 and 19 additional people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 533.

DeKalb County reported one new case. The woman, 28, is the county's 18th case.

Recent statistics breaking down symptoms for Allen County patients showed an unusual pattern. About 51% of patients reported fever and 54% reported cough. But 20% reported diarrhea, which was not on the original official symptom list but appeared on an updated list late last week.

Bhatia said Lutheran “has started opening up our health care system to elective procedures.” Officials are considering the risk to the patient, risk to providers and medical necessity – if treatment is needed immediately, within the month or later.

Patients “absolutely” should not be afraid to come to the hospital for emergencies, such as heart attacks, strokes or injuries. All “can be deadly,” he said.

Dr. Geoff Randolph, chief medical officer of IU Health, said patients may not only be afraid to go to the hospital but also “don't want to burden us” with chronic conditions during the epidemic.

But that isn't necessary, he said.

“People who have chronic diseases have chronic diseases, and they need to be taken care of,” Randolph said.

