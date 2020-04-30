Nursing home deaths all for Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS – Coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes in Avilla and Kendallville have killed 11 residents, accounting for every single virus-related death in Noble County.

Six of the deaths have come in the last five days. And on Wednesday, the county saw 10 new positive cases, for a total of 68.

Noble County has a higher rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents – 14.2 – than anywhere else in northeast Indiana. And its rate of 2.3 deaths per 10,000 residents is 12th highest in the state, according to state data.

Nursing homes have been hit hard statewide, with the Indiana State Department of Health reporting 1,467 cases in 148 facilities and 260 deaths in 85 homes.

“We are going to keep battling this invisible enemy every day,” said Alex Kiefer, president and CEO of Lutheran Life Villages.

Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the first outbreak started in March and appears to have subsided. It has been more than a week since new cases were found at the Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, 515 N. Main St.

“We're not out of the woods completely,” he said.

A second outbreak hit Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, in early April, about 10 days after Sacred Heart. Gaff said state strike teams visited both facilities, but there were still limits on testing.

“We continue to be frustrated in our efforts and also trying to understand how this virus works,” he said.

In all, two-thirds of the county's cases are residents of the two nursing homes. Several staff members have also tested positive but none have died, according to Gaff.

Molly Gaus, spokeswoman for Ascension Living, said four Sacred Heart staff members and 13 residents have tested positive for the virus to date. All the staff members have recovered and returned to work, and five of the residents are also recovering in the community. One is still hospitalized.

“Our hearts break whenever we lose a resident, including for the seven residents we lost to COVID-19. Our team is doing a heroic job in providing care and adapting to these unprecedented times as we provide care to all who have underlying medical conditions that have brought them to our community,” she said.

“We are thankful for the support of the local community, government officials and are also supportive of conducting more tests proactively, so that we can best identify asymptomatic residents and work to prevent negative outcomes.”

Kiefer didn't want to specify the number of cases, because the facility is working on reporting that information to residents and family members. He did confirm five deaths. Combined with Sacred Heart's cases, that totals 12 deaths, while the state site says only 11. But Keifer acknowledged it could just be a matter of timing on when things are reported by the state.

“This has been the most challenging situation that I have faced in my life. We are taking care of a very vulnerable population,” he said. “Our staff in Kendallville are incredible people and our family members and community have supported us. We are so thankful for that support.”

Gaff said the homes are following guidelines, including wearing masks, washing hands and wiping down surfaces. But he said that in communal settings, it's easy for people to spread the virus when they don't have symptoms and aren't aware they're infected.

