Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Distillery gets Foellinger grant

Three Rivers Distilling Co. announced Thursday it received a $25,000 grant from the Foellinger Foundation for hand sanitizer manufacturing.

Before the health crisis, Fort Wayne's only distillery created hand-crafted spirits in small batches. But since March 19, the company has pivoted its operations to produce hand sanitizer for the community.

Three Rivers Distilling Co. is donating the hand sanitizer and has worked with the Allen County Department of Health to prioritize the list of requests from first responders, hospitals, health care centers, nonprofit organizations, essential businesses and high-risk residents.

To date, Three Rivers Distillery has donated over 2,100 gallons of hand sanitizer to 685 organizations and 300 households.

The list of requests increases by nearly 50 businesses and residents per day and demand requires an additional 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to be produced in the next month.

BBB plans webinar on business scams

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has partnered with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to educate Indiana business owners about various business-to-business scams and ways to avoid them on a joint webinar, scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

While most scams target consumers, business-to-business scams have become increasingly commonplace, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Participants will learn which scams the attorney general's office is receiving reports on, followed by Rick Walz, chief operating officer of the BBB, sharing how businesses can recognize scams and avoid being targeted.

Business owners can register for the webinar online at https://bit.ly/BBB-AG or find registration details on the BBB's Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn pages.

The webinar is open to all Indiana business owners.

Rotary sets up fund for protective gear

The Rotary Clubs of Fort Wayne and Summit City South and Sangam Charitable Foundation of Fort Wayne are partnering to create a COVID-19 relief fund to buy personal protective equipment for area hospitals and local health-related charities.

Sangam Charitable Foundation and the Rotary clubs are asking area residents to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the newly established relief fund. The partner organizations guarantee that 100% of contributions will stay in the Fort Wayne region for virus-related needs.

Funds will be collected through May 15 and can be given online at www.paypal.me/fwrotaryfoundation or a check, made out to the Fort Wayne Rotary Foundation, can be mailed to: P.O. Box 11141, Fort Wayne, IN 46856.

City parks slated to reopen Monday

All three golf courses operated by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department are scheduled to reopen Monday.

Foster Park Golf Course, McMillen Park Golf Complex and Shoaff Park Golf Course and driving range will open to the public at 10 a.m. with some modifications to allow for social distancing in the clubhouses and on the courses.

Golf will be walking-only at all three golf courses next week.

Driving ranges and practice areas will be open with social distancing practices in place, and memberships will again be available for purchase.

Beginning May 11, golf cart rentals will be available and summer golf leagues will commence.

Golfers are asked to call their preferred course in advance for a tee time reservation.

Tee times will available in 15-minute increments and walk-in play is discouraged in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

• Foster Park Golf Course: 260-427-6735

• McMillen Park Golf Complex: 260-427-6710

• Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range: 260-427-6745

For more details on Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation golf courses, go to fortwayneparks.org.

Fairfield Inn offers discounted rooms

Hawkeye Hotels is providing significantly discounted rooms to health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers affected by COVID-19 at all of its hotels nationwide, including Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Fort Wayne.

Organizations seeking options for discounted lodging should go to Corpsales@hawkeyehotels.com.

Saint Francis sets fall campus return

The University of Saint Francis announced Thursday plans to return to on-campus instruction in the fall.

The decision is predicated on following the guidelines and recommendations of federal, state and local health and government authorities, university President Sister M. Elise Kriss said in a letter to students and staff.

She acknowledged that on-campus, face-to-face instruction might look different from it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, she said, the use of face coverings may be required at times, and there will likely be a limit to the number of people who can gather in a single place.

Should a student, faculty or staff member contract COVID-19, the university will have protocols in place to deal with the situation in conjunction with local health authorities, Kriss said.

More rural areas to receive grants

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced an additional 49 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $8.8 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 response program.

Huntington was awarded $250,000 to fund its existing revolving loan fund framework to quickly deploy financial resources to small businesses for operations and remote work capabilities.

Kosciusko County was awarded $245,000 to offer zero-interest, forgivable loans to businesses for the purpose of business retention within the county.

Wells County was awarded $50,000 to provide small-business grants to help local small businesses remain open and retain their employees.

Columbia City was awarded $75,000 to provide a delivery service to 75 individuals with disabilities and who are living in group homes and supportive living, as well as 125 senior citizens.

First Federal gives $2,500 to YMCA

First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank, which recently merged, have donated $2,500 to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. The funds will be used to help address the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“For our community partners like the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, the need continues to rise, while the ability to financially impact the need lessens. Our goal is to empower our partners to forge forward with their missions,” said Dawn Clopton, business community development officer at First Federal Bank.

“As we face this challenge as a global community, we are hopeful that these funds will help make a difference for our neighbors in need.”