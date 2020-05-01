Holcomb issues 5-stage 'Back on Track' order to reopen Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a tiered executive order allowing most counties to start reopening Monday, and with an ultimate goal to free Hoosiers from all restrictions by July 4.

He cautioned the five-stage plan -- Back on Track -- is a road map, and is subject to change if the virus surges again and hospital capacity dips.

"Thanks to the discipline and actions of 6.7 million Hoosiers that we are ready to move ahead in a measured way,” Holcomb said.

Lake, Cass and Marion counties will be initially excluded except for expanded church services. And local governments can still have stricter orders.

In general, Indiana has been in stage one under the stay-at-home order. But 89 counties will go to stage two starting Monday.

During the first week of stage two, those 65 and older or with underlying-health conditions will still be encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. Masks are encouraged in public and social distancing and proper hygiene should continue.

Retail and commercial businesses can operate at 50% capacity; indoor gathering spots at malls will be limited to 25%.

Social gatherings -- such as your family or book club or a wedding -- can go from 10 to 25 people.

Essential travel restrictions will be lifted but people are still encouraged to work from home when possible. Office settings may return in small waves.

Manufacturers, industrial operations and other infrastructure that has been closed can reopen while following CDC guidelines.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will open up half bureaus with appointments only. Public libraries can reopen.

Starting May 8, churches around the state can hold in-person services as they are exempt from the social gathering limitations. This is statewide.

Specific guidance will be issued, including spacing seating out for social distancing, face coverings and more. Holcomb's administration still urges livestreams and remote services if a church can do so.

During the second week of stage two -- starting May 11 -- personal services such as hair and nail salons and barber shops can open by appointment only. And they must meet social distancing guidelines and other restrictions.

Restaurants may reopen at 50% capacity.

Things that will still be closed or banned include -- bars and nightclubs; visitation in nursing homes; gyms and fitness centers. No sports, fairs, zoos or entertainment venues can be opened, and pools and casinos are still closed.

All school grounds will be closed through June 30 and the state Department of Education is developing some guidance for graduations -- including drive-thru, virtual or in-person ceremonies with limited people.

If things go well the state will enter stage three on May 24 and run through June 13. The social gatherings will be increased to 100 people.

In this stage, gyms and fitness centers can reopen. Movie theaters can operate at half capacity; retail stores at 75% capacity.

Stage four would start June 14 and social gatherings would expand to 250.

Retail stores and malls would be at full capacity; restaurants at 75% capacity; bars and nightclubs are allowed to reopen at half capacity.

Entertainment and tourism venues such as zoos, museums and aquariums can open while amusement and water parks would be limited to 50% capacity likely with reservations required.

All recreational sports could resume.

Stage 5 would hit at the July 4 weekend with all social gathering limitations lifted, including for fairs, festivals, conventions, sporting events and concerts.

State officials are not sure when casinos will be allowed to reopen.

nkelly@jg.net