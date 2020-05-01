New test site busy on first day

April Brown arrived around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bishop Dwenger High School, site of the city's newest drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation.

The 28-year-old Fort Wayne resident said she works at a pharmacy and was experiencing mild symptoms associated with the new coronavirus including fatigue and losing her sense of taste.

Her sister and brother-in-law in Colorado recently recovered after also experiencing mild symptoms, she said.

“It's scary, but it gives me hope it can be mild,” Brown said before driving her SUV to one of four white tents, where she was given swabs for testing.

She was among more than 300 people who made appointments to be tested on the first day at the site run by grocer Kroger and the Allen County Health Department. Self-administered testing overseen by nurses and medical technicians will continue today from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and next week, but organizers said they plan to be open longer – possibly through May.

“This will help expand existing capabilities provided by local medical facilities in an accessible way for the general public,” said Mindy Waldron, health department administrator. “We are just so appreciative that they are bringing this free resource to the community and look forward to working with them.”

The site is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those seeking tests must register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Rick Koomler, Kroger health and wellness coordinator, said Thursday that about 650 tests were on-site, and they're going fast.

Tammy Sarmiento, a nurse practitioner who is Kroger's regional clinical director, said most of those who registered to be tested did so Wednesday night.

“The turnout has been overwhelming,” she said.

Tests are conducted by patients under the watch of medical professionals and are given under guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means those tested must have symptoms or be a first responder such as a firefighter.

A screening tool is available on the Kroger website.

Test results will be provided to patients within 72 hours.

Testing schedules next week have not been determined.

The site opened as the health department announced another Allen County resident died from COVID-19, raising the local death toll to 49. The number of confirmed cases also rose by 25 to 558, according to the health department.

Statistics provided by local officials and the state often vary because of differences in reporting and delays in receiving test results.

State data show testing is on the rise – slowly – in Allen County in recent days. There were 2,756 total tests April 20 and 3,648, as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

But the number of tests conducted rose by just 41 from Sunday to Wednesday.

Waldron said pop-up sites such as the one at Bishop Dwenger will help.

“This makes it very convenient,” she said. “(Patients) don't have to go to a hospital. This adds to the options.”

mleblanc@jg.net