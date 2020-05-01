Reopening? Firms urged to use caution

Local health care leaders on Thursday encouraged employers to adopt new safety and sanitation practices before reopening following closures prompted by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Parkview Health doctors, human resources and innovation executives also advised employers to remain flexible with employees, especially those dealing with child care and mental health issues.

They shared guidance during four webinars hosted by John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s president and CEO, and co-sponsored by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. Four more webinars are planned for the series, with each focusing on a specific industry.

Thursday's sessions addressed manufacturing and warehousing operations; restaurants and hospitality businesses; retail; and other small businesses. Webinars today will be geared toward professional services offices, commercial real estate and religious institutions. A session for schools and other educational organizations is slated for Monday.

Registration for the free webinars is still being accepted. Recordings also are available on Greater Fort Wayne's website under the COVID-19 info tab.

Jolynn Suko, chief innovation officer, began each session Thursday by assuring participants that Parkview is able to handle any anticipated surge in coronavirus cases. The local health care system is at a moderate level of capacity and has never reached crisis level since the pandemic began, she said.

The rate of local COVID-19 hospital admissions has plateaued, she said. But a vaccine is still estimated to be 12 months to 18 months away.

Suko advised viewers that the threat isn't over, however.

“We're really living now in a world where COVID-19 is just part of the community,” she said.

Parkview Health, the region's largest employer with 13,000 workers, has created a website to share its own approach and changes other employers have adopted in response to coronavirus. The nonprofit also has established a hotline that will provide expert answers to callers' questions within one day.

Suko predicted businesses will experience some bumps as they reopen.

“As we return to work after this pandemic, Parkview wants to help leaders lead,” she said.

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview's chief safety and quality officer, said supervisors have to review – and potentially change – the way people work and how they interact with each other and workplace visitors.

He pointed to a hierarchy of controls for dealing with a pandemic. The most effective action is to eliminate or remove the hazard. The second option is to isolate people from the hazard. The third most effective approach is to change the way people work. The fourth, and least effective, choice is to require workers to wear personal protective equipment.

Eliminating the hazard could mean sending sick workers home and stopping sick people from entering the building. Isolating people from the hazard could mean erecting Plexiglas shields between cashiers and customers. Changing the way people work could mean staggering workers' shifts to reduce the number of people in the workplace at any one time.

For any occupation that requires personal protective equipment, supervisors should ensure employees are trained in putting on and taking off the equipment safely.

“We need to make sure we're focusing on all the different levels of the hierarchy and not just the bottom one,” Boord said. “We call it 'more than a mask.'”

Boord cautioned that widespread testing won't be the significant threshold some people are expecting. Although some tests can find coronavirus antibodies, no one knows if they offer immunity or for how long. And tests for the active virus are accurate only if the patient is actively shedding the virus in the back of the throat, he said.

Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health's chief community and human resources officer, encouraged companies to appoint someone to share accurate information with workers.

Parkview has about 4,500 employees working from home and isn't in a hurry to return them to the workplace. Jacquay said officials are planning to call the workers back to the office in four stages – with months between each group. Returning them all could take 18 months, she said.

Deciding who returns when can be guided by who is eager to return, who has child care resources and who works in critical roles, she said.

Jacquay encouraged supervisors to ask workers what barriers they face – and look for ways to accommodate those needs. At Parkview, that has meant delivering food and other supplies to some workers' homes.

Officials have also created Facebook pages to connect high school and college students with parents who need child care and elder care support.

Parkview also provided all employees a six-month subscription to a meditation app that includes gentle stretching movements.

“There's not a one-size-fits-all here,” Jacquay said. “Treating co-workers with respect and dignity is really important through this.”

Dr. Mike Knipp, Parkview Total Health chief medical officer, addressed occupational health issues. His advised managers to identify frequently touched items in shared spaces – including vending machines, coffee pot handles, microwave oven controls and staplers – and find ways to reduce the risk of virus spread.

Knipp recommended explaining the reasoning behind workplace changes and posting signs that outline new rules.

Engaging employees in finding solutions, he said, might help ensure they follow the safer procedures.

