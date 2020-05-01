State records 1,000th virus death

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier COVID-19 deaths topped 1,000 Thursday and claimed the first life of someone under the age of 19, state health officials said.

“I want you to take a moment to let that settle in,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “We've hit that 1,000-point, which is more than heartbreaking.”

In all, 17,835 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 1,007 have died. She didn't give any more information on the death of the young person.

Another Allen County resident also died and 25 tested positive, bringing the total to 558 cases and 49 deaths Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also continued to tease a Friday announcement on the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire that night at midnight.

He said the next steps will be methodical and in phases.

Holcomb said the state won't strip away any local authority from cities and towns that might want to go above and beyond state restrictions.

In other COVID-19 news, Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said the state made 1.39 million unemployment payments in the month of April for a total of $732 million. The majority of that – about $502 million – is federal benefits and the rest is from the state.

But Payne continues to struggle to explain why some Hoosiers are waiting five or six weeks for benefits and can't get through the call center to ask why.

He said staff continues to be hired and trained and the average time is still 21 days to process. But he acknowledged that some claims might take longer. At one point during the briefing he encouraged struggling Hoosiers to email him directly to look into it. But Payne's email address is not posted on the state website.

Payne also addressed concerns by Hoosiers who might not want to return to work out of concern for their health. He said generally that if you are called back to work you must return or lose your unemployment benefits.

He added the DWD would consider the cases individually if a person feels a place of business is unfit or unsafe.

General Counsel Joe Heerens also gave an update on enforcement of the Holcomb's stay-at-home order – saying the team has received 1,264 complaints and only given 115 warnings. Others were unfounded. And no cease-and-desist letters have been issued.

nkelly@jg.net