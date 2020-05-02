Coronavirus changes ways public boards do business

Many local government boards have had fewer meetings lately and postponed discussing some issues.

When Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his March 16 executive order for Hoosiers to stay at home, he also changed the way local government does business.

City and town councils, county commissioners, county councils, school boards and other entities were asked to vote only on essential items, such as public safety. The boards also had to ensure citizens could observe meetings in real time. This could occur through a live television broadcast, livestreaming or by using a phone link.

The public has not been allowed to attend meetings in person because of the pandemic.

Before social distancing became the norm, government boards had to have a quorum – the majority of the board – present at meetings to conduct business, and board members had to be present to vote.

Since the governor's order, boards have been allowed to participate and vote with members in remote locations – often their homes – but linked by technology.

Luke Britt, Indiana's public access counselor, said Friday the guidelines local government have been following lately will remain in place for now. He said he has been “pleasantly surprised” with local government's understanding and response to the situation.

“There have been a few problems, but none are systemic,” he said. “I expect an influx of complaints in a month or two when all this settles down.”

While some boards had already provided links for residents to watch meetings via livestreaming, others didn't have the technology.

“It's been a technological challenge,” Adams County attorney Mark Burry said.

County officials initially had to conduct a few emergency meetings, he said, to deal with payroll and access to county buildings. The media was told about the meetings but, he said, residents couldn't watch them. A phone line was established for people to listen, and a link to view meetings via livestreaming became available April 20 on the county's website, www.co.adams.in.us.

Britt said he has received no complaints about Adams County.

“Sounds like they're starting to shore up those shortcomings,” he said via email.

Even if some boards have the technology, not everything goes as planned.

Fort Wayne Community Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools had troubles livestreaming their meetings Monday night.

Krista Stockman, FWCS public information officer, said the district planned to livestream a Zoom meeting with board members and staff in attendance on cable access channels 24 (Frontier) and 54 (Comcast) and the LTV YouTube Channel. Though it had been tested earlier, the live feed to the YouTube channel was not working when it was time for the meeting to begin.

“As we knew members of the media, community members and staff were anticipating watching the meeting on YouTube, I offered to use my iPhone to livestream the meeting, which was on my iPad, through Facebook Live. It certainly wasn't a perfect solution, as I had to hold my phone for two hours, but we wanted to make sure the meeting was accessible – even if in a crude form – to the public,” Stockman said in an email.

A recording of NACS' meeting was posted later, but the public was unable to watch it in real time.

“This is not a precedent we plan on setting, however, we will continue offering (the livestream) during the health crisis,” said Lizette Downey, NACS chief communications officer. “We want people to come so we can interact with them directly and have dialogue afterwards, if desired. The lack of interaction or seeing who is in the audience are downsides to watching from home versus being physically present.”

Limiting government business to essential items, Britt said, can have broad interpretations.

“There's some subjectivity there,” he said, “and it differs from region to region.”

New business, he said, should not stray from handling the pandemic locally, public safety considerations and matters that involve statutory or regulatory deadlines, though he said many timetables have been relaxed.

Tom Didier, president of Fort Wayne City Council, said projects that are paid for with state and federal dollars, such as the State Boulevard improvement project, are likely deemed essential. Tuesday night, the council discussed how the pandemic would affect city finances.

Before the pandemic, the council met about every week. Since mid-March, it has met every other week and will continue to do so through May.

During meetings, Didier, Council Vice President Jason Arp and City Clerk Lana Keesling are on camera along with other city officials who have business before the council. The seven other council members are not on camera but linked by phone with Didier and Arp. City Council meetings can be seen on cable channels 58 (Comcast), 28 (Verizon) and on a link on the council's webpage, www.cityoffortwayne.org/meetings.html.

The Allen County commissioners have met four times since the governor's March 16 order. Their meetings are shown live on Facebook, rebroadcast on cable channels 55 (Comcast) and 25 (Frontier) and available on demand from the commissioners Facebook page and Allen County Public Library online video website.

Chris Cloud, the commissioners' administrative assistant, said the three commissioners will delay items if possible.

If a vote is needed on an essential item, the commissioners might also vote on other procedural and routine items. Anything that requires a public hearing, changes local laws or would benefit from the public being there is postponed, Cloud said.

“We've needed to have a meeting every few weeks to either adopt a policy or award a time-sensitive bid, so we haven't had to postpone anything more than three weeks,” he said. “The bulk of our items are from the highway department and rarely are they an emergency.”

In Kendallville, the City Council has used Zoom to livestream meetings. The agenda, which has the informational link to get Zoom and follow the meeting, is posted on the doors of City Hall. The link has a hand-raising feature for the public to interact, Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said via email.

“We have kept government running, however limiting the items on the agenda to mostly needed approval of bills and claims, money transfers and an ordinance that had been on the agenda,” she said.

Didier, the Fort Wayne council president, said he misses the seven council members who participate in the meetings from remote locations. But he has noticed something different.

“There's less grandstanding,” he said. “Overall, the meetings are smoother. It's less dramatic because we're all talking on the phone.”

