Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Parkview to start resuming services

Parkview Health announced Friday it is gradually resuming some of its suspended services, including elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

Based on recommendations from various professional societies, accrediting bodies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the plan will follow a tiered approach. The health system will resume suspended services while monitoring COVID-19 activity, supplies, staffing and overall capacity.

Some services resumed this week, with more set to begin Monday. Patients whose procedures were canceled due to the pandemic will be among the first to receive care and will be contacted to reschedule.

Parkview Physicians Group offices will also gradually resume more patient appointments for those needing to see a provider in person. Virtual and telephonic visits will continue and are encouraged when possible.

To ensure hospitals and clinics can safely meet patient demand as the pandemic evolves, Parkview Health has also implemented a tiered surge capacity plan.

The system will be able to flex its capacity to handle a steady stream of cases with the capability to triple intensive care unit capacity if it sees a sudden increase in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Parkview's surge and reopening plans are designed to be fluid, allowing the health system to transition between tiers and safely care for COVID-19 patients while resuming services for patients who may have had to delay care.

PFW cancels commencement

Purdue University Fort Wayne has canceled commencement exercises.

University officials had said they were looking to reschedule but announced Friday the May 13 graduation is canceled. The move affects students receiving degrees from Purdue and Indiana University.

“We trust that everyone understands the unique circumstances that have necessitated this decision,” Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer wrote in an email to faculty and staff.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we postponed the May 13 ceremony with the optimism and intention that we might be able to reschedule it. Given the public health precautions and uncertainties, including social distancing and stay-at-home orders, we came to the conclusion that canceling the event is the right thing to do – the responsible thing to do – to ensure the health and safety of our students, their families, and the broader university community.”

Graduates will be mailed their diplomas, and Elsenbaumer promises “unconventional ways to recognize and celebrate our graduates, including via social media.”

University officials will contact graduates about partial or full refunds on commencement apparel, according to the email.

First Federal gives to Boys/Girls Clubs

First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank, which recently merged, donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The money will be used to help address the challenges faced from the global pandemic.

“For our community partners like the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne Inc., the need continues to rise, while the ability to financially impact the need lessens. Our goal is to empower our partners to forge forward with their missions,” said Dawn Clopton, business community development officer at First Federal Bank. “As we face this challenge as a global community, we are hopeful that these funds will help make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs, call 260-744-0998 or go to BGCFW.org.

City extends use of issued bins only

Fort Wayne Public Works announced Friday it is extending its policy to collect solid waste from only city-issued garbage and recycling carts until further notice. During the continued cart-only period, residents should not place any additional bags, boxes or personal containers out for collection.

Any trash or debris not picked up as part of regular solid waste services is in violation of city ordinance and could be subject to an order to clean up issued by Neighborhood Code Compliance.

There are changes to the policy that will help residents with bulk items and biodegradable leaf bags.

Beginning May 11, residents will be permitted to place one bulk item per week at the curb or alley on their collection day.

The bulk collection occurs within a few days of the resident's scheduled collection day, and there is no need to call in the item. Bulk items include furniture, microwaves and stoves. The bulk collection does not include items such as toilets, remodeling debris, non-Freon appliances like refrigerators and freezers, or electronics such as computers or televisions.

Also beginning May 11, the Street Department will begin a two-week collection of biodegradable paper leaf/lawn/garden bags at the curb and not in alleys.

This process requires residents to call 311 to report that they have placed the bags at the curb. The bag collection occurs within two business days.

The two-week period will run through May 22.

PPE Marketplace announced

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a new marketplace Friday for personal protective equipment that will serve as an added resource for Indiana small businesses returning to work in the coming weeks.

The Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace, which is expected to launch next week, will ensure reliable access to PPE for small businesses and nonprofits lacking the resources needed to comply with safe workplace guidance during the reopening.

The Marketplace, developed by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in partnership with the Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Office of Technology, will leverage PPE that is being manufactured and sourced by Indiana businesses across the state to help support supplies.

To learn more about COVID-19 resources and no-cost counseling available to Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses, go to isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness.

H.O.P.E. to open by appointment

HOPE for Animals will be open starting Monday by appointment only.

Residents can make an appointment for spay/neuter or wellness by going to hope-for-animals.org or by calling 260-420-7729 and leaving a voice mail.

The organization notes that due to phone lines being busy, making an appointment online is the quickest way to ensure getting onto the schedule.