County tweaks return guidelines

As officials prepare to bring some employees back to their offices next week, the Allen County commissioners modified their existing COVID-19 policy and implemented two others, including one providing supplemental pay for workers who are particularly at risk of contracting the disease.

Fewer than 300 Allen County's 1,800 employees will be asked to return to work starting Monday, County Commissioner Nelson Peters confirmed Friday. Those workers consist of employees who cannot work from home, or are otherwise not covered under federal leave guidelines, he said.

“Part of the reason for that is in anticipation of the buildings opening,” Peters said. “We don't know when that's going to be yet, but we want to make sure (employees) have a level of comfort with their work spaces and that everything is being done to ensure their safety and the safety of the public.”

Peters added that about 1,500 county employees have continued to work throughout the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25. Additionally, Peters said he expects the commissioners will be speaking to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry next week about when to reopen city and county facilities to the public.

In anticipation of employees returning to work, the commissioners Friday approved a supplemental pandemic pay policy for some employees who through their jobs face an increased risk of coronavirus exposure.

Employees who qualify would include:

• Employees who have frequent direct physical contact with individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have the disease's symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis.

• Employees with regular, unavoidable close contact with the public.

• Employees in 24/7 operations who work directly with program participants or clients for a majority of their shift. Examples include confinement officers and youth care workers at the Allen County Juvenile Center.

All qualifying employees who are not exempt from overtime would receive a flat rate of $2.50 per hour, Murphy said.

Employees will be paid for hours worked; the supplemental pay would not be added to vacations or other time off. The policy would apply retroactively to March 16 and will be paid as a lump-sum bonus once the policy expires.

Not every county employee who has been working will qualify for the supplemental pay, however.

“It doesn't include those employees that may have been deemed essential and working during this time, but were able to mitigate the risk due to change in operational procedures or the buildings being closed to the public,” Murphy said.

The supplemental pay policy also applies to a small group of county employees who are typically exempt from overtime, Murphy said. This applies mainly to employees of the Allen County Department of Health who have been working “a really unheard-of number of hours responding to the COVID pandemic,” she added.

Those employees would be paid a typical time-and-a-half pay rate above their normally worked hours. They will also be paid in a lump-sum bonus once the policy expires.

The Allen County Council will consider approval of funding for the policy at its meeting this month.

The policy is designed, Murphy said, to expire at the commissioners' discretion, or whenever the County Council decides to stop funding it.

To keep the county in line with federal policy, the commissioners also amended the county's existing public health leave policy. The amendment approved Friday ends the policy on Monday in favor of a policy in line with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, but provides a two-week extension for departments with employees who are unable to return to work next week, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

Specifically, an extension is available to departments “who have an employee or a small group of employees who by Monday can't come back to work because their work station cannot mitigate close contact,” Cloud said.

Employees who are granted an extension will receive two-thirds of their typical rate of pay.

To replace the local public health leave policy, the commissioners approved an emergency paid sick leave policy under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Signed into law March 18, the policy is in effect from April 1 to Dec. 31.

There are numerous reasons outlined in the federal law that would qualify an employee for leave, Cloud said. However, the ones the county would most likely have to deal with are employees that test positive for COVID-19 or parents who are taking time off to care for their children because schools or local child care centers are closed, he said.

County employees who test positive will receive two weeks of sick pay. If an employee is still sick after those two weeks are up, they would follow the standard Family Medical Leave Act process.

Employees who are unable to work because they are taking care of their children would receive two-thirds of their normal rate of pay.

“We are now, as is most every private employer in the country of a certain size, we are now following the feds' guidance,” Cloud said.

In a statement Friday, city spokesman John Perlich said for the coming week, Fort Wayne employees “will continue to operate under our current COVID-19 plan that is a blend of some employees working at their respective sites and a lot of employees continuing to work remotely.”

