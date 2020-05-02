Nonprofit starts site helping to raise funds

ARCH, Fort Wayne's nonprofit historic architecture preservation group, had ambitious plans for 2020.

For the first time, staff members were organizing not one, but two house and garden tours. The popular fundraising events that take area residents into interesting historic homes and gardens were to be in late June and September.

Both were to highlight the work of two early 20th-century female architects from Fort Wayne. But both were canceled because of the uncertainty caused by the fight against the coronavirus.

It was a blow to the small agency, whose budget is about $165,000 a year, ARCH Executive Director Connie Haas Zuber said. But then she heard about an opportunity organized by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

After an expansion of the worldwide Giving Tuesday initiative that has raised as much as $2 billion on the Tuesday following Cyber Monday, the local foundation set up an online giving event for Tuesday, which has been dubbed #GivingTuesdayNOW.

The foundation asked nonprofits to submit proposals for projects that would enable the groups to continue their missions in a time when many of their usual activities were curtailed by statewide stay-at-home orders and constrained finances of donors, said Alison Gerardot, the foundation's vice president of philanthropy services.

“I would say the nonprofit community is struggling, like everyone overall,” she said, adding 116 groups are participating. “It's not just that their business model is changing; it's everything.”

The epidemic has been tough not only on newer and smaller groups but even larger groups with endowments or grant-making ability because of the declines in the stock market, where many have invested funds, Gerardot said.

Among the participants are several arts organizations – including Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Project Ballet, Fort Wayne Youtheatre – whose finances rely on attendance at performances or lessons.

Youtheatre, a children's theater group, canceled its Spring Break Camp that was to have begun March 30, its spring mini session classes and performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Upcoming summer tour performances of “Arabian Nights” were up in the air as of Thursday.

“We know this is an unprecedented and odd time right now, and we will continue to support our students, staff, volunteers and family as best we can,” officials said in a statement.

Another arts participant, Heartland Sings, lost programming when schools closed for the year and performers were unable to travel, conductor Robert Nance said. Fortunately, the organization was in a good financial position, he said.

“We looked at our financial situation when this started and we felt we'd be OK for six to eight months with nothing coming in,” he said. #GivingTuesdayNOW will help the organization, with a $750,000 annual budget, “come out on the other side.”

For the event, the group has produced a series of virtual hourly concerts from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, he said. Heartland also has been creating “loads of new content,” other virtual experiences. “I've been so amazed at how quickly we've been able to adapt to deliver our mission,” Nance said.

The list of participants Tuesday also includes groups that provide medical services, including Visiting Nurse hospice services where demand doesn't go down, environmental groups, including Little River Wetlands Project and several area museums, including the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Gerardot said the Community Foundation, which received $1.8 million in requests, has the assistance of a $50,000 Allen County United Way grant in creating the initiative and can match up to $110,000 because of funding from donors.

Those interested in donating can go to the website at cfgw.org and scroll through the groups and what they will use donated money for.

The list has not been released in advance, Gerardot said, to give donors a taste of nonprofits they might not be familiar with.

Other groups also have stepped forward to aid nonprofits.

United Way has a COVID-19 emergency relief fund for agencies that provide basic needs including food, medical care, shelter, toiletries, cleaning supplies and transportation. The agency received a $2.25 million Lilly Endowment grant for virus-related needs.

Fund the Fort, which consists mainly of funds for employees of closed bars and restaurant, also has been supporting nonprofit animal welfare groups, including H.O.P.E. for Animals and Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

Some nonprofit groups are not participating in #GivingTuesdayNOW because they are adapting other fundraisers taking place around the same time.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana hasn't canceled its annual walk on May 9, although it's taking place virtually, said Stacey Stumpf, development director. Participants will raise money and walk in their own neighborhoods, she said.

But the event is lagging behind the $80,000 expected to be raised – only $29,000 had been raised, she said Friday.

Needs have gone up, as more cancer patients are part of families going through unemployment and are looking to the agency for monetary assistance for medical copays, food supplements and supplies, Stumpf said.

“We anticipate we'll need $75,000 to $100,000 more just to help with financial assistance,” she said, adding she nonetheless appreciates the Community Foundation's #GivingTuesdayNOW effort.

So does ARCH, Haas Zuber said. The group hopes to raise up to $15,000 to make videos of virtual tours of historic buildings. “It will help us do a very wonderful idea with alternative programming,” she said. “It will allow people to tour historical buildings while being perfectly safe.”

