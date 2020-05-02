Steuben meat plant reports positive tests

Miller Poultry in Steuben County is the second meat processing plant in northern Indiana to announce positive coronavirus cases.

Both Miller Poultry in Orland and Tyson's Fresh Meats, a pork processing plant in Logansport in Cass County, employ many workers from Allen County, although numbers are not readily available.

Kevin Diehl, Miller Poultry spokesman, said the plant employs 180 Burmese and 125 Hispanic residents from Allen County.

Meat processing plants were ordered to stay open by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Miller Poultry issued a release Friday stating that six workers and a U.S. Department of Agriculture employee tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Miller Poultry plant, extra sanitation measures have been instituted including constant cleaning, disinfecting high touch areas and regular disinfectant fogging, the release said. Other interventions including personal protective equipment, temperature checks and social distancing have been put in place.

Miller Poultry, with a workforce of about 1,000, said it would be testing all employees at the company's expense and has given employees $100 per week bonus for a month and will extend that bonus to six weeks. Paid leave due to COVID-19 was also instituted, the release said.

Friday, Tyson issued a joint release with the Cass County Health Department, the Cass county government and Logansport city government stating limited production would resume next week after it halted operations April 25.

Nearly 900 of the plant's 2,200 employees tested positive for the virus, a situation that made national news.

Tyson is working with local health officials for COVID-19 test results and will then decide when to restart production, the joint release stated.

“Workers who test positive or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be directed to reach out to their health care provider, continue to self-isolate and encouraged to take protective steps to care for themselves. Workers who test negative will be asked to return to work, provided they remain asymptomatic,” the Tyson's release said.

The Tyson facility will have a mobile health clinic operated by Matrix Medical Network to offer virus testing, help change the environmental nature of the facility to mitigate virus spread and conduct daily on-site clinic screening.

Tyson also doubled its bonus for employees and extended disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 “to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick,” the release said.

Fernando Zapari, an Allen County immigrant activist and publisher of El Mexicano News, said the Tyson plant employs Hispanic workers, many of them undocumented. Ye Win Latt, a spokesman for the Allen County Burmese population, said Tyson employs about 150 Burmese who drive together to work.

Undocumented workers who need testing have been shut out of normal testing sites where Indiana IDs have been required.

According to one local woman's story, she was turned away at an Allen County site two weeks ago although her symptoms were serious. She was only able to get tested once she told the testing facility she had forgotten her papers, she said.

She asked not to be identified because of her legal status.

One site where status does not determine eligibility is the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Fort Wayne.

Depending on availability and symptoms, the clinic's site at 3350 E. Paulding Road offers COVID-19 testing during regular business hours, according to Angie Zaegel, the clinic's president and CEO. Payment is determined on a sliding scale.

David Calderon, a local community activist, estimates Allen County's Hispanic undocumented population between 3,000 and 5,000.

jduffy@jg.net