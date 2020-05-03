City trails see surge in users in April

Trail use along Fort Wayne's Rivergreenway in March nearly doubled from the same period last year, as residents looked for ways to stay active and leave the house under the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, city officials said last week.

The number of people using the Rivergreenway hit an all-time monthly record in April at 87,569 counts logged. That's nearly double from the same time last year.

April 2 was the day with the highest use, at 6,003 counts.

The city maintains 15 trail counters throughout the system, which track the number of people who use the trails each month, said Amy Hartzog, Greenways project manager.

In March, the city recorded nearly 47,000 people on the Rivergreenway, Hartzog said. The city's previous all-time monthly record was recorded in June 2017 with 69,548 counts.

Some of the increased use has to do with warmer weather, but Hartzog said it's clear the stay-at-home order boosted trail use. According to the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department website, the greater Fort Wayne area has about 120 miles of trails.

“Trails are definitely a quality-of-life amenity people have really embraced, especially during this time of the stay-at-home policy,” Greenways Manager Dawn Ritchie said. “When I go out on a trail, it's just nice to see other people.”

Fort Wayne officials are encouraging residents to continue to use the trails, but as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue, they're offering some recommendations to help keep people safe.

The most important thing is to try to keep 6 feet apart whenever possible.

Most of Fort Wayne's trails are eight to 10 feet wide, meaning groups of trail users exhibiting proper social distancing are going to take up a lot of space.

“If you see approaching traffic, it would be good, if you are walking or riding with somebody else, to go single-file to let others pass and maintain social distancing as much as possible,” Ritchie said.

Walkers, joggers and cyclists should also be on the lookout for slower trail users and anyone who has to stop along the way should move to the side to keep from hindering traffic. When approaching an intersection with a roadway, trail users should obey all traffic signals and stop for cross traffic.

“Vehicles should not be stopping to wave trail users through a crosswalk or intersection,” Ritchie said. “That can present safety issues for both pedestrians and vehicles.”

However, if pedestrians are in a crosswalk, state law requires cars to stop and allow them to cross safely.

Anyone walking their dogs should keep their pet on a short leash and make sure they stay on the right-hand side of the trail, to avoid entangling the leash with other pedestrians or cyclists, Ritchie said.

With more crowds comes a greater need to keep the trails clean. Trail users should make sure to take their trash with them as they leave and avoid littering along the route. Trash cans are available at some trailheads throughout the system, Ritchie added.

Of course, the trails are just one portion of Fort Wayne's pedestrian infrastructure. Bicycle lanes and regular sidewalks are also important as residents strive to remain active.

Drivers should stay out of the bicycle lane wherever possible, Hartzog said. She noted that cars are only allowed to enter the bicycle lane 30 feet before an intersection.

For their part, cyclists traveling on city streets should ride with the flow of traffic and act predictably. Cyclists should try to ride in a straight line and avoid swerving between parked cars. Signaling turns and wearing bright, easily-seen clothing is also helpful, Hartzog said.

“Ride defensively,” she said.

Drivers need to be patient and wait for an opportunity to pass a cyclist safely. That means giving the cyclist 3 feet of space.

“Don't honk at (the cyclist) because that could startle them,” Hartzog said. “Check your mirrors and be hyperaware when you have to make a right turn through a bike lane to pull into a driveway or (a new street).”

Anyone walking through downtown recently has probably noticed crosswalk signals that make noise or talk to pedestrians. Those are there to help visually impaired pedestrians navigate, said Kyle Winling, traffic engineer.

They're called Audible Pedestrian Signals and were originally installed at a limited number intersections, mostly in the downtown area. But now, as future projects call for improvements at intersections, the city is including the audible signals.

“Our goal is to always upgrade those to the new (Audible Pedestrian Signals),” Winling said. “That's kind of our standard.”

Ongoing projects where new Audible Pedestrian Signals will be installed include the intersection of Stellhorn and Reed roads on Fort Wayne's northeast side, and at the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and North Clinton Street.

“That one I'm most excited about,” Winling said. “It will have new pedestrian crossings and has been on my radar for a couple years now.”

No political signs in rights of way

Election season means campaign signs, and the Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding residents to keep rights of way clear along state highways.

Intersections, interchanges and rights of way that run parallel to a state highway should remain clear of campaign signs. Where the right of way is not clearly marked, boundaries are generally marked by the fence line, the back of a ditch or behind utility poles.

INDOT workers will remove campaign and other illegal signs from the right of way as they are found. Crews may also remove specific signs if they present an immediate safety risk.

Removed signs will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility, where owners may claim them between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays. However, for the duration of the statewide stay-at-home order, signs will not be available for pickup.

To report signs in the right-of-way, contact INDOT customer service at www.indot4u.com or 855-463-6848.

I-69 lane closures planned this week

One to two lanes of Interstate 69 in both directions between the Lima Road and Goshen Road interchanges will close this week to allow crews to install traffic sensors.

Crews will be installing the sensors between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be alert for slowed or stopped traffic in the area.

Reader questions

Q. The sidewalks in Northcrest Woods between Catalina and Washington Center Road are all terrible: Riviera Drive, Northcrest Drive, Dartmouth and Brighton.

I wish you would have someone come out and walk these sidewalks one time as they would find them deplorable. What I and many of the neighbors would like to know is if and when this may be put on the list for replacement.

You need to see each and every one of them to believe the condition of them. – Larry K.

A. Those streets are not on the city's current list of repairs, but staff will be sent to the area to evaluate, said Nick Jarrell, the city's right of way manager, said. Residents can also petition to enter into a 50-50 cost-share with the city for sidewalk repairs. More information is available at cityoffortwayne.org/costshare.

Q. While I wasn't a big fan of the former Illinois Road and Illinois Road South intersection near Jefferson Pointe, I think the current situation is much worse. The specific portion I'm talking about is when the westbound traffic on Illinois Road South want to turn left to continue west on Illinois Road.

Previously, there was a yield sign, but now there is a stop sign. I realize that stop signs are typically safer.

However, I think the stop sign not only adds congestion, potentially backing up into the intersection where Illinois Road South turns right to head east on Illinois Road, but may also be more dangerous.

Couldn't the white sticks that are used at Hadley and Illinois roads be used at this intersection? The white sticks allow cars turning right (east) from Hadley Road onto Illinois Road to turn and merge with Illinois Road traffic without stopping.

This would seem like a better solution. – Ryan K.

A. There are differences between the Illinois Road intersection and the one at Hadley Road and Indiana 14, said Kyle Winling, city traffic engineer.

“There's a need for a designated lane for the left- or right-turning vehicles to enter the major street with a lane merge area afterward for it to work correctly,” he said. “Illinois Road has two westbound lanes and the Illinois Road South intersection has to enter directly into these lanes.”

The intersection was modified for safety, “since the merging traffic was unsafely entering into the westbound traffic lanes,” he added.

The city's traffic engineering team continues to monitor the intersection, along with traffic patterns and area development to identify any necessary future modifications.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.