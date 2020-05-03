Essential WORKERS

Most of us could list at least a couple of businesses shut down by COVID-19 that we've missed since mid-March.

Maybe it's a barbershop.

Maybe it's a nail salon.

And how could anyone forget dine-in restaurant service, even if carryout or cooking at home satisfies the hunger?

But for all the businesses forced to alter operations during the global coronavirus pandemic, dozens of other employers – labeled essential by Indiana government officials – continued to operate. And the list goes far beyond hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations and day care centers.

Hardware stores, gun shops, laundromats, banks, credit unions, payday lenders, utility companies and electronics stores were deemed essential, along with the news media and others.

In the public sector realm, essential services included garbage pickup, public transit, building inspections and the U.S. Postal Service.

Their social distancing and disinfecting practices to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed hundreds in Indiana alone, may provide models for other businesses as the economy reopens.

If nothing else, most people are thankful they could still turn to the essential ones these past two months.