Parading superheroes coax residents from homes

NEW HAVEN – Gene and Verna Ehle ventured outside their New Haven home Saturday afternoon – a rare outing for the 88-year-old retired farmer and his 83-year-old wife.

Their daughter, Julie Ehle, has cautioned them to stay put to reduce their chances of encountering the new coronavirus. Julie, a New Haven emergency medical technician, even does their grocery shopping to keep them out of stores.

“Whatever she says, we do. 'Dad and Mom, you stay home or I'll take away the car keys,'” Gene said, quoting their daughter.

But with the sun shining and temperatures topping 80 degrees, the Ehles just couldn't stay home. That's especially true because Julie was driving an ambulance in a parade that snaked through several New Haven neighborhoods on a route that included New Haven High School. That's where they parked and watched as about 25 vehicles circled the lot on their way to Tanglewood then Shordon.

Summit City Cause-Players organized the car parade, which started at noon and included New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, Batman, Green Arrow and Deadpool.

Spider-Man rode in a blue convertible.

Summit City Cause-Players, a volunteer group formed in 2017, supplies costumed characters at no charge for nonprofit community events at schools, hospitals and other venues. The name is a play on cosplay, which refers to events where participants wear costumes.

Julie Good, who sported a Marvel T-shirt, said her elderly father wasn't planning to attend the parade until he heard Spider-Man was taking part.

Disney characters Snow White, Beauty and the Beast also made appearances. The parade was filled out by multiple ambulances and at least six fire trucks.

Pone Vongphachanh and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Briella, also watched the procession in the high school's parking lot.

Briella, who wore a teal blue Superman T-shirt and a big white bow in her long dark hair, said her favorite superhero is Supergirl.

“She flies in the air,” Briella explained.

Vongphachanh, who has been New Haven's community and economic development director since early March, wore a Wonder Woman T-shirt. The two watched the parade's start before driving to the high school to catch the procession a second time.

“It's amazing,” Vongphachanh said. “There are so many people out in their driveways.”

Saturday's parade was just four weeks after New Haven's Meadowbrook Neighborhood Association organized a similar event.

“I think it's just the community,” Vongphachanh said. “They just want to lift up New Haven and bring some joy to the community.”

Gene Ehle, a veteran, has been a lifelong resident with the exception of the 171/2 months he spent in Korea.

“We love New Haven. It's a great city,” he said. “They're not afraid to tackle anything, and they back up what they say.”

As the line of vehicles was completing its route through the high school's parking lot, an ambulance and a fire truck broke away from the others. As they drove away with their lights flashing, it left little doubt who the real superheroes are.

