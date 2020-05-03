Personalities shine forth

Veronica Townes got serious about respiratory safety before many people went into state-ordered stay-at-home mode to shield against the coronavirus.

Terri Scott, a friend of Townes' who sews and designs clothes on the side, made Townes a partial face mask with a stylish gemstone look – fitting for the owner of the beauty salon Optimistic's Enterprise.

“I've been quite busy outside of my full-time job for the past month,” said Scott, who was one of nearly 70 readers who responded to a request to share mask photos with us. She emailed one of Townes wearing one of her creations.

Scott, like others making masks the past several weeks, has donated some and sold some. For the purchases, she accepts a monetary donation or may ask up to $20 for a mask with a more intricate, time-consuming design.

Townes looks forward to reopening her salon, and said last week she has ordered disposable gloves, masks and aprons clients can wear.

“We have to do what we can to keep everybody safe,” she said. “We've got to think of other people, not just ourselves.”

Plenty of mask makers have been doing just that, making them by the dozens and hundreds for family, friends and in some cases gifting them to nursing facilities and nonprofits.

Many of the photos readers submitted were selfies.

The face coverings show everything from stars and stripes to superheroes. Some are repping sports teams and at least a couple people are wearing designs with animal whiskers.

One photo included three generations from one family. Another photo showed a minion-looking silo sporting a mask, prompting some passersby to take their own snapshots, the property owner said.

Fancheon Resler, an 82-year-old Albion resident, said she submitted a mask photo with banana design material because she is “going bananas staying at home.”

These are historic times, and we're such a creative lot.

But, hey, even though it's serious business, might as well show a bit of personality when we've been advised to wear masks in public through at least mid-June as we rebound from the global pandemic.

Thousands have tested positive for coronavirus and thousands have died. The virus is particularly risky for people with underlying health conditions.

Herb Fuller, 74, has a mask with a mustache design while his wife Carole, 71, has a complementary one showing a smile behind red lips.

Herb has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, so his mask pre-dates COVID-19.

“They come in handy for this situation we're in right now,” he said.

Djande Loya, 21, crocheted a vibrant orange mask. She took a selfie wearing it and posted it on Facebook, asking friends to spread the word she could make them.

Mary Krouse made a superhero mask for her husband, Ray, of Wolcottville.

“I had the material because I had made curtains for my grandsons several years ago,” she said.

Kathy Woods, 65, said her daughter made Colts fan masks for the family. Wood's 4-year-old great-granddaughter Amelia Blauvelt seems to have grasped the need for the face covering.

“She knows all about it and don't touch, and we can't go places ... ,” Woods said last week.

Shirley Glade, 84, of North Manchester, has an N95 medical-grade mask from when she was working on some furniture last summer. But she still made a mask to go over that one - using a dish towel featuring a cat image.

Glade said she cares for at least six cats herself. They've been good company since she hasn't been able to make her usual trips to Fort Wayne for church, shopping, the beauty salon or activities.

“I am so grateful this is all happening in the spring time so I can be out in the yard and working,” Glade said. “I'm saving a lot on gas, I'll tell you that.”

