Shindigz turns to helping seniors party

Shindigz Party Supplies has pivoted from its successful business strategy to help 2020 graduates mark their accomplishment in a new way.

The online retailer typically sells supplies for high school proms, graduation parties and other events that are now canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shindigz's mission is to make every celebration extraordinary,” said Shep Moyle, the company's owner and CEO. “When it became clear that this year we would not see traditional graduation ceremonies and parties, our team went into high gear to figure out how we could still make grad celebrations spectacular.”

In a matter of weeks, Shindigz launched a new line of quarantine-approved graduation party products that includes personalized yard signs and door decorations.

Fort Wayne-based Shindigz continues to work with colleges and high schools nationwide on new and unique graduation pack ideas for the class of 2020.