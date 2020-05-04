Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

ACPL staff returns to buildings today

Allen County Public Library staff will return to buildings today, but it's unknown when the public may again access the facilities, ACPL announced Sunday.

ACPL will adopt a phased approach as it moves toward resuming full operations.

Users who have physical materials to return should use the drop boxes at all branches. Today is the global due date for physical items, but the grace period extends through Saturday.

Employees will begin processing the returned physical items and prepare the 9,500 physical items that have been placed on hold, the library said. ACPL soon will introduce a curbside delivery of holds.

Staff also will assess each location and make changes to public spaces and workflows to enforce physical distancing guidelines, ACPL said.

Check www.acpl.info or www.facebook.com/AllenCountyLibrary for updates.

Patients putting off care: Report

Indiana physicians are concerned about patients delaying care during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report the Indiana State Medical Association released Sunday.

Along with describing a significant drop in patient visits, the ISMA COVID-19 Business Impact report highlights the economic strain medical practices are under because of the public health emergency.

The report, which is available at ISMAnet.org/COVID-19businessimpactreport, was based on a survey completed by ISMA members in partnership with the Indiana Medical Group Management Association.

Emergency Fund to support arts

The Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund will support arts organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Arts Commission said.

Money for the fund is coming from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts Midwest, with funding provided by the recent federal relief bill.

Fiscal year 2020 arts grant recipients of the arts commission are eligible for funding and will be awarded fixed amounts of about $2,500 to $3,000. All eligible organizations will be awarded funds upon the successful completion of a required form.

The deadline for eligible organizations to request funding is May 15.

The arts sector contributes $8.4 billion to Indiana's economy, and Indiana's overall creative economy includes 160,000 jobs, over 87,000 of which are employees of arts organizations and businesses.