Indiana begins reopening today

The COVID-19 death toll rose by one person Sunday in Allen County, bringing the total number of local deaths to 55, according to the health department.

The Allen County Department of Health also reported 18 more residents tested positive for the respiratory illness for a total of 612 cases.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man recovering at home increased DeKalb County's case total to 22, the DeKalb County Health Department reported Sunday along with a reminder to wear a face covering in public and follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Hoosiers today will be able to add the Bureau of Motor Vehicles as a place they can visit. Some BMV branches will reopen with an appointment-only service format for transactions unavailable online. This includes knowledge testing, commercial driver's licenses, title transfers and disability placards.

Schedule an appointment or find more information at www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check in upon arrival.

Coronavirus restrictions will begin easing for 89 of Indiana's 92 counties today under Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage plan to reopen the state, which approached 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 645 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of Hoosiers known to have the new coronavirus to 19,933 following corrections to Saturday's total.

But, the state agency said, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remained steady despite the increase in cases.

As of Sunday, the agency reported about 44% of ICU beds and about 80% of ventilators were available at hospitals statewide.

The state also announced 17 additional deaths for a total of 1,132 and reported 114 more probable deaths.

For probable deaths, no positive COVID-19 test is on record, but doctors list it as a contributing cause based on factors including X-rays and scans, the state department said.

As of Sunday, 108,859 tests had been reported to the state, up from 104,141 on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.