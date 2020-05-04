Parkview shows off device to clean rooms, PPE

It looks a little like R2-D2 from "Star Wars" – but the device demonstrated Monday at Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation is named Tru-D and fights in a different kind of war.

The device is a new weapon in Parkview Health's battle against bacteria, spores and viruses as the nation gears up to recover from COVID-19.

Tru-D is an approximately 6-foot-tall, bullet-shaped machine with several ultraviolet light tubes hanging down from its dome-like top.

According to the device's maker, the wave-length of light emitted by the tubes – UVC – kills bacteria and viruses by disrupting their genetic material. That means they can't reproduce, said Dr. R. Scott Stienecker, Parkview infectious diseases specialist.

Parkview uses Tru-D not only to clean operating rooms and patient rooms but also on personal protective equipment, said Dan Malloy, director of corporate environmental services.

Parkview took delivery on two of the portable machines in late March and has been training staff, he said.

