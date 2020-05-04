Wayne grad helps NYC do battle on pandemic

Jeremy Heinerich, a New York City physician assistant with deep ties to Fort Wayne, has lately found himself making life-and-death decisions.

A physician assistant at New York Presbyterian Hospital treating cancer patients, Heinerich, a 1990 Wayne High School graduate, has been at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic and seen the intense efforts New York City hospitals have made as the virus has ripped through their institutions.

His moving Facebook posts have kept his family and friends up to date in the hardest-hit city in the nation.

“Our health system at NYP normally has 400 ICU beds across 12 locations, but we currently have 800 ICU beds with makeshift locations in surgical recovery rooms, etc.,” Heinerich wrote April 9. “They are converting any available space such as lounges, auditoriums, conference rooms into temporary patient care areas for the long haul.

“This is real people and isn't going away anytime soon. This is the new normal until they find a vaccine for the virus as we are just trying to slow the progression to keep up with the critical need and resources.

Heinerich said the hospital is not admitting cancer patients “unless they absolutely have to be there,” as outpatient services have been redeployed to inpatient services with life-threatening situations. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU can mean competition for rooms and ventilators.

“I had a patient who needed to go to ICU” Heinerich said during a recent telephone interview. “While (hospital staff) were assessing, there were about three to four people getting evaluated, all needing the same thing, essentially four patients all happening at the same time. The team was prioritizing who was going first.”

Heinerich was to leave New York Presbyterian March 16 and travel three months before he started a new position June 1 as director of the outpatient cancer hospital at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Then came the coronavirus that as of Sunday claimed the lives of more than 18,900 in New York City, according to Johns Hopkins research.

One recent experience sticks in his mind.

“As I was coming back to the floor, I see (staff) coming with three dead bodies going to the morgue,” he said.

Heinerich said he has agreed to work per-diem shifts at New York Presbyterian.

Pitching in even when he doesn't have to is a familiar trait to those who know him.

“He has a servant's heart all the time,” says friend Jodi Wood Chambers, who graduated from medical school with him and works at a Fort Wayne-area hospital. “He's constantly figuring out how to help the community. He just gets every moment out of every moment he can whether it's work or play.”

Kelly Corbin, a friend who's known Heinerich and his family since high school, described him as a “social butterfly” who plans the high school reunions.

“I'm totally impressed by him,” Corbin said. “He's one that flew under the radar. I never would have pegged him as the intellectual, the book guy. He's the life of the party. I don't know when he sleeps.”

With a recent six-day reprieve from work before working five 12-hour shifts, Heinerich announced on Facebook that he was bored and planned to help package food for the needy. He is active with many charities, his friends said, including the LGBTQ and homeless communities.

Professionally, he has served twice as president of the Association of Physician Assistants in Oncology, a national organization with 1,200 members.

Getting to the hospital at 68th Street and York Avenue in Manhattan has been more challenging, particularly as he loves to bake and often takes treats to the staff. Uber rides cost $30 and, with a cake in hand, it would be hard to ride a bike. He has been using Uber, Lyft or a cab when he can find one, rather than buses or the subway.

Staff that comes in from farther out is housed in hotels the hospital has partnered with and meals are provided while on duty.

Heinerich lives about 50 blocks away in Stuyvesant Town at 20th and First Avenue, he said.

On the job, Heinerich said he has never worried about having enough personal protection equipment – although the staff has minimized patient interactions to conserve PPE, which includes masks, gloves and gowns.

New York Presbyterian has provided psychological support for staff and carved out areas in the hospital for the staff to relax and de-stress.

New York Presbyterian Cornell has its own Facebook page where it posts messages of encouragement to its employees and the community: “Our #NYPHeroes have risen to the incredible challenge of combating #COVID19, and the unending support of our communities keeps them fresh for the fight. Across all of our campuses, we thank the front-line champions sacrificing for the greater good as we stand up to the novel #coronavirus. They are dedicated to #PuttingPatientsFirst, they are our inspiration, and they truly are #Larger ThanLife.”

A video featuring hospital staff was accompanied with the song “I Need A Hero,” and another post showed U.S. Air Force jets flying over the hospital on the same day flybys occurred across the nation.

Heinerich moved to New York City in 2006 after spending four years working as a physician assistant in Gainesville, Florida. The first time he visited New York City, he thought it was dirty, too expensive and wondered why anyone would want to live there.

A couple of years later he saw his first Broadway show, “The Lion King,” and “got hooked,” he said. A lot of his patients in Gainesville were from New York and told him that as much as he loved going to New York, he should live there. Then the New York Presbyterian opportunity came.

Heinerich's goal growing up was to be a doctor. After graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1993, he pursued a master's degree in biology at IPFW and was married but later divorced, he said.

In Fort Wayne, Heinerich worked at nursing homes, in hospice, as a home health aide and nurse's aide and in a lab.

When he found out there was such a thing as a physician assistant, he applied locally and earned his degree from the University of Saint Francis in 2000.

With the stay-at-home order in effect in New York City, he has been binge-watching his favorite show “ER,” but it's different to him this time around.

“The last time I thought it as the best thing ever. Now I'm looking at it like, 'What the hell are they doing?' Some things are accurate, but the medicine behind them is not usually correct.”

His advice to people during this crisis is to reach out to loved ones and don't put it off.

“We have to call (patients') family members and update them regularly and have conversations about death and dying over the phone as no visitors are allowed,” Heinerich said. “It is hard to watch someone die alone or have these discussions over the phone. People need to be able to grieve and process these emotions.”

