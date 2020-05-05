Fort Wayne/Allen County

Dust-control deadline Friday

Friday is the deadline to sign up for the county highway department to apply dust control to stone or gravel roads.

Application forms can be found online at allencounty.us/highway-department.

Once the form is completed, print it and mail it back with a check or money order.

Residents can choose from two options – Dustay, an asphalt emulsion, or calcium chloride. The highway department will charge $2.25 per linear foot for Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride will be $1.45 per linear foot. Either option requires a minimum 200-foot application.

Payments can be made by check or money order and mailed to: Allen County Highway Department, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 280, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

The department will schedule application of dust control materials after Monday, depending on weather and road conditions. The materials will be applied in two treatments and will span the full width of the road.

Applicants can also call any highway department phone number to submit a verbal application. In-person applications are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call the highway department's main office at 449-7369; the North Maintenance Facility at 449-4781; or the South Maintenance Facility at 449-4791.

Vandeever Impact nominations open

Nominations will be accepted through July 31 for the fourth annual Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award, designed to honor volunteerism and community service work in the names of the longtime community advocates.

Forms are available online at allencounty.us/government/commissioners/vandeveer-impact-award-nominations. They are also available in the county commissioners office in Suite 410 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

The award will be presented in September. The recipient will receive an individual plaque, and names will be included on a perpetual plaque that will remain in the commissioners' office.

The recipient will also receive a $250 check from Fire-Police City-County Federal Credit Union, which is handling a special account established by an anonymous donor for award recipients.

The commissioners established the award to be presented annually to an individual or individuals who reside in Allen County and have lived a life of service outside their regular profession in the example and tradition set by the Vandeveers.

Downtown alley plan wins award

Fort Wayne's Downtown Public Realm Action Plan recently won the 2020 National Planning Achievement Gold Award for Urban Design.

The city's Planning and Policy Department led implementation of the plan and helped transform several downtown alleys.

One of those was the Porch Off Calhoun, in the parking spaces adjacent to the alley on Calhoun Street next to Pint 'n Slice, 816 S. Calhoun St.

The parking spaces were transformed in August into a gathering area with seating, planters, art and lighting. The Porch Off Calhoun opening has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus but might open as soon as the beginning of June.

Improvements were also made to the alleyways between Berry Street, Washington Boulevard, Harrison Street and Calhoun Street. The improvements include string lighting, signage, dumpster screening, bump out and crosswalk painting, mural and overhead art installations, and the placement of movable furniture and planters.

The spaces are designed to encourage people to walk and explore the downtown alley murals as well as take a seat and hang out.

The Downtown Public Realm Action Plan was developed through a partnership between Gehl, an architecture and urban design firm, and the planning and policy department.

– Journal Gazette