City touts lack of river overflows

Fort Wayne City Utilities is asking residents to help celebrate three years without a single combined sewer overflow into the St. Joseph River.

Monday marked the official milestone, and utility officials want to see residents' favorite photos. They can be photos of the view or vista, families or even a selfie with the river in the background.

Photos can be emailed to CUevents@cityoffortwayne.org. Select photos will be displayed online at cityoffortwayne.org/utilities.

“This is an accomplishment for the entire community. Everyone should be proud of the efforts to protect our rivers that were vital to our past and once again central to our future,” City Utilities Director Kumar Menon said in a statement.

“We've had strong support from the community throughout the challenging task of improving our sewer system,” he said. “We all should celebrate the success on the St. Joe and anticipate the benefits from the current work underway to protect the St. Marys and Maumee rivers.”

Under a 2008 agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the city was required to reduce the number of combined sewer overflows from a yearly average of 13 to no more than once a year.

Combined sewer overflows occur when wet weather overwhelms the system. Many areas in Fort Wayne were designed with combined stormwater and sewer systems, meaning the same pipes that take wastewater to the treatment plant also collect rainwater.

The last overflow on the St. Joseph River was recorded May 4, 2017. Prior to that date, rainfall as light as one-third of an inch would trigger an overflow. Since May 2017, Fort Wayne has had 119 rain events over one-third of an inch – with no overflows.

Utility officials say that means 32.73 million gallons of sewage have been kept out of the river. Additionally, almost 500 homes near the river are protected from basement backups and street flooding.

In 2015, City Utilities finished more than $12 million in investments and projects along the St. Joe, including sewer separation projects, increased sewer capacity and structures designed to help route rainwater runoff.

Cleaning up the St. Joseph River is one component of Fort Wayne's agreement with the EPA. Under that agreement, Fort Wayne must create a long-term plan to protect the rivers. It must also reduce the yearly average of combined sewer overflows on the St. Marys and Maumee rivers to four.

Major projects designed to comply with the EPA's requirements are underway. The Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel, the largest component of the city's Long Term Control Plan, is currently underway.

At 5 miles long, with a diameter of 16 feet, the tunnel will have room for 850 million gallons of daily flow. The tunnel is expected to be operational by 2023.

