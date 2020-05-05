Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Animal shelter expands services

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control's adoption center will begin expanding adoption opportunities while practicing social distancing and best practices to keep staff and the public safe.

Beginning today, the adoption center will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. It will remain closed on Saturdays.

Access to the building will be restricted to serious adopters only. Applicants are encouraged to fill out adoption profiles online and will be asked to wait in their cars until a staff member calls them.

The business office –which handles owner surrenders, stray animals, animal-related emergencies and picking up lost pets – will be open with limited access from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public will fill out all necessary paperwork outside the building and will be asked to wait in their cars until a staff member calls and is able to assist them.

Residents needing assistance from Animal Control officers can call 427-1244, option 1, or 449-3000 on weekends and after hours.

Kendallville adds library services

Kendallville Public Library is implementing additional services even though the library buildings will remain closed to the public.

The library will be offering curbside pickup and doorstep delivery this week.

Curbside pickup:

• Today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Doorstep delivery:

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone lines will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 260-343-2010.

Virtual food drive next week

Associated Churches and organized labor will host the Solidarity Virtual Food Drive through the week of May 11.

Follow Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO on Facebook at @NEIChapter. Or go to www.associatedchurches.org/donate and click #HoldThemOver to contribute.

People in need of assistance can go to www.associatedchurches.org/local-food-pantries to find the closest food pantry.

New Haven calls off Canal Days

This year's Canal Days in New Haven has been canceled.

The festival had been scheduled for June 2 to 6. But Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track order on Friday does not clear the way for festivals until July 4, which will mark the full reopening of state activities if there is no need to delay because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Upcoming information related to the festival will be posted on Facebook at New Haven Canal Days.

Horizon Bank helps Brightpoint

Brightpoint has received a $4,500 donation from Horizon Bank to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19.

Horizon Bank has pledged $250,000 in aid for those affected by the pandemic. Funds are being allocated across several nonprofit groups working to assist communities the bank serves in Indiana and Michigan.

Those interested in making a donation can go to Brightpoint's website at mybrightpoint.org.

Free counseling offered at center

Northeastern Center announced Monday that essential workers can access free crisis counseling.

To get help or for more information, contact the closest office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or Northeastern Center's crisis line, available 24 hours a day.

• Albion: 260-636-6975

• Angola: 260-665-9494

• Auburn: 260-925-2453

• Kendallville: 260-347-4400

• LaGrange: 260-463-7144

• 24-Hour Crisis Line: 800-790-0118

122nd to fly over 2 areas today

The Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct its next #AirForceSalutes flyover today in northern Indiana.

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft are scheduled to appear over downtown Warsaw at 6:12 p.m. and over downtown Columbia City at 6:17 p.m.

The 122nd Fighter Wing said in a news release that its flyover salutes to Americans at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.

Times could change according to the training mission, weather or airspace availability.

Readers masks' photos on JG site

We asked readers to send us a picture of them wearing their masks and received more than 70 pictures in just over a week.

Go to www.journalgazette.net and type photo galleries into the search field to take a look at the third of three photo galleries that include selfies and other photos from readers. The first photo gallery published Sunday and the second published Monday.