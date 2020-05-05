McMahan: COVID-19 cases likely to go up

New coronavirus cases and deaths are likely to go up with the easing of state restrictions, Allen County's top medical official said today.

"I understand you have to open up," Dr. Deborah McMahan said, referring to Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan which allowed some workplaces and businesses to reopen Monday.

"I would think we will see an increase in deaths and an increase in cases," McMahan said. "I would hope there's not a spike...but I think time will tell and cases will tell."

McMahan made the remarks during a news conference on a day when county health officials reported 31 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Four additional deaths were reported.

The county has now seen 688 cases and 59 deaths as of Monday. More than 260 of those cases were reported in the last 10 days.

McMahan said that argues for continuing precautions, such as wearing a face covering when in public, frequently washing hands and limiting contact with others.

That is the case especially for older adults who are more susceptible to severe illness, she said.