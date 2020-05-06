Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Live forum to focus on COVID-19 impact on parents, spouses and family relationships

Fort Wayne UNITED is hosting their fifth virtual forum on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. This week the panel will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on parents, family relationships and spouses.

Scheduled to participate in the forum are pediatrician, Dr. Tony GiaQuinta; Sara GiaQuinta, vice president of Community Health, Parkview; Pastor Chris Freeman, and Janell and Aaron Lane from Courageous Healing, Inc.

To view the live event, go to facebook.com/FortWayneUNITED.

Drive-thru testing set for Dwenger

The partnership of Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health will resume the drive-thru service from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road.

Next week, and for the remainder of the month, free testing will shift to southern Allen County: May 14-15, May 21-22, May 28-29 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus, 7602 Patriot Crossing.

To participate, register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system's virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plus recommendations from state and local specialists.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Aging & In-Home handing out food

Aging & In-Home Services will host a Community Grab 'n Go Meal Distribution biweekly in its parking lot at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 22, June 5 and June 19, all Fridays, as supplies last. This event is for ages 60 and older. Each attendee will receive a prepackaged box of five shelf-stable meals at no charge.

Aging & In-Home Services asks interested individuals to have photo IDs and telephone numbers accessible upon check-in. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed – if you or your loved one is homebound, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

This event is a drive-thru service only, and Aging & In-Home asks that all attendees remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup.

Website can gauge mental health

As part of the Be Well Indiana initiative, the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration has been providing access to tools and resources that can help people identify what they may be feeling and connect to resources that can help them through it.

Since its launch last week, over 25,000 people have visited BeWellIndiana.org.

Through the website, Hoosiers can take one of several Mental Health Self-Assessments offered by Mental Health America specific to their needs or what they may be feeling. These quick snapshots of mental health can help the user decide if they could better manage their feelings or if they should seek additional support, the state said.

Old National Bank gives $1.2 million

Old National Bank announced Tuesday it is committing $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief. In Fort Wayne, Old National is donating a total of $15,000 to the following organizations:

• Three Rivers Distilling Co. – $1,500

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Wayne – $5,000

• Miss Virginia's Food Pantry – $3,500

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministry Center – $2,500

• SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) – $2,500.

PNC Foundation supporting DID

The Downtown Improvement District announced support from the PNC Foundation to slow the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Fort Wayne.

The donation will help bolster essential services needed to sustain the commonly touched outdoor surface sanitation program.

Using a registered EPA and Certified American Chemistry Council Tier One disinfectant, Clean & Green Program technicians will be spraying the commonly touched surfaces each week.

Delta Dental gives to local groups

The Delta Dental Foundation on Tuesday announced the second round of recipients from its $500,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Funding was awarded to 10 Indiana organizations that provide food assistance, including Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne and Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.

With unemployment at the highest rates since the Great Depression, food banks are overwhelmed by rising demand. In some areas of the state, the need for food assistance has increased by 60%.

“This gift from Delta Dental Foundation means that thousands of struggling families will get much-needed food assistance,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest's executive president.

“With more and more people finding themselves in economic or health crises due to COVID-19, this generous funding will provide meals and hope to kids, seniors, veterans and families throughout northeast Indiana.”

Other local recipients were Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will release a third and final round of funding to nonprofit agencies that have a health and wellness focus.

Stamp Out Hunger event postponed

The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.