Diocese will resume celebrating Mass May 23

The public celebration of Mass in parishes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will resume beginning May 23 and 24, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced today.

Masses will comply with strict social distancing rules inside and outside churches, and worshipers have been mandated to wear face masks within church buildings, the bishop said.

"I am leaving it to our pastors to decide how to handle how many people can attend any given Mass," the bishop writes in a letter to parishioners.

"We have not specified a number, since our churches differ in size and seating capacity. I know that some parishes will be increasing the number of Sunday Masses," the letter continues.

Rhoades and other Indiana bishops met Monday, and all decided to reopen Mass by May 30, Rhoades' letter says.

The local diocese will celebrate First Holy Communion Masses May 17 and 18. Those Masses are not considered public Masses and are to be attended only by communicants and their families.

Attendees will be required to comply with the rules that will go into effect the following weekend, the bishop's letter says.

