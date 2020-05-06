Giving Tuesday raises $725,000 for groups

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne raised more than $725,000 through its #GivingTuesdayNOW campaign, the organization announced Tuesday.

The money will go to more than 100 area nonprofits, with 21 organizations fully funded. More than 5,000 donations were made to help nonprofits with issues related to COVID-19.

The Community Foundation displayed more than 100 nonprofit requests – totaling $1.7 million in needs – on its website from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The initiative was modeled after the Giving Tuesday campaign that typically takes place each year the day after Cyber Monday.

Nonprofits submitted proposals for projects that would allow them to continue their missions while activities have been curtailed by statewide orders designed to contain the spread of the virus and financial constraints felt by donors.

“We know that Fort Wayne and Allen County is a generous community, but we had no idea the amount of outpouring we would see on this day of giving,” said Alison Gerardot, the Community Foundation's vice president of philanthropic services. “It feels as if the Fort Wayne community is giving all of our nonprofits a big hug. What a testament to the philanthropy in this community and the impact it has.”

The Community Foundation raised $110,000 in matching funds for the campaign, which was leveraged to raise the $725,000 total.

