Health chief: Cases will rise as limits ease

New COVID-19 cases and deaths are likely to go up with the easing of state restrictions, Allen County's top medical official said Tuesday.

“I understand you have to open up,” Dr. Deborah McMahan said, referring to Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan, which allowed some workplaces and businesses to reopen Monday.

“I would think we will see an increase in deaths and an increase in cases,” she said. “I would hope there's not a spike. ... But I think time will tell.”

McMahan made the remarks during a news conference on a day when county health officials reported 31 more residents had tested positive for the coronavirus. Four additional deaths were reported.

The county has now seen 688 cases and 59 deaths as of Monday. More than 260 of those cases were reported in the last 10 days. The DeKalb County Health Department reported another confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well. That brings DeKalb County's confirmed cases to 23.

McMahan said the numbers argue for continuing precautions, such as wearing a face covering when in public, frequently washing your hands and limiting contact with others.

Older adults who are more susceptible to severe illness from coronavirus infection should especially refrain from going out more than necessary, she said.

Health officials said the recent increase in cases – and a continuing up-and-down pattern in new cases – likely reflect increased testing opportunities in the county, including drive-thru testing.

McMahan stopped short of criticizing Holcomb's plan to exempt worship services from restrictions on gatherings.

“I think he's the governor and he has to make those tough calls,” she said, adding that she wanted “to reserve comment.”

McMahan said she would meet with government officials and other colleagues this week or early next to discuss whether local conditions indicate a need for something different than what's in the governor's reopening plan.

Health officials again stressed that those facing health emergencies, including stroke or heart attack symptoms, should not defer going to a hospital emergency room.

Dr. Tom Gutwein, medical director of Parkview Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said emergency rooms are safe.

Patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, given masks and separated into groups based on possible coronavirus involvement, he said.

“Every hospital is equipped to handle COVID-19 and non-COVID patients,” Gutwein said.

