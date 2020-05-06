New Haven set to apply for $2 million for park

New Haven this week will file the formal application for funding $2 million in improvements to Community Park granted under the state's 2018 Stellar Communities initiative.

The projects include a plaza with a shade structure, work on restrooms and a concession stand, pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, two all-abilities playgrounds and sidewalk and lighting improvements.

Kristi Sturtz, consultant working on the city's Stellar plan, said the application is for $1,718,935. The city will contribute $262,250 in matching funds.

The funding “will allow us to keep with our construction timeline,” she said – a funding award by mid-May and bids awarded by August. Construction would begin in September and end in the spring of 2021.

The new facilities will aid a neighborhood where 64% of residents are low- to moderate-income and 28% are seniors – a percentage expected to rise with new construction aimed at that age group, Sturtz said.

The playground at Meadowbrook Elementary School was recently closed during construction for the building's conversion to a career academy, she said, so the improvements to the park will be “impactful” on New Haven's quality of life.

The new facilities also will enhance the proposed Meadowbrook Trail nearby, Sturtz said.

Submitting the application was unanimously approved by New Haven City Council during a special meeting last week.

The NewAllen Alliance won a $65 million grant for East Allen County communities by being named one of the state's Stellar Communities in the 2018 competition. The communities are Leo-Cedarville, Grabill, Harlan, Woodburn, New Haven, Monroeville and Hoagland.

rsalter@jg.net