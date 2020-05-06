Parkview receives high mark from group

Overall, northeast Indiana's hospitals are average, according to The Leapfrog Group's spring hospital safety report card.

Parkview Regional Medical Center was the only area hospital to earn an A grade in the study, which was released late last week. In Parkview's case, the grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings – the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard.

Lutheran, Dupont and St. Joseph hospitals, all part of Lutheran Health Network, earned C's. DeKalb Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Kosciusko Community Hospital also earned C's.

The safety grades – across the board – duplicate those received by the region's hospitals in Leapfrog's fall report.

C grades place a hospital in the bottom half of hospitals nationwide for safety outcomes and protocols.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based national nonprofit that measures health care quality, assigns grades twice each year based on 28 quality measures.

“As our country fights the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the importance of hospitals in keeping us all safe from harm,” the organization says on its website. “By working together, we can ensure that long past the current pandemic, Americans will have a strong and effective health care system built on safe hospitals. Our movement works to keep patients safe from errors, accidents, and infections.”

Safety measures include rates of blood and urinary tract infections; dangerous objects left in surgical patients' bodies; death from serious treatable complications; staff hand washing rates; communication about medicines; dangerous bedsores; and patient falls and injuries.

Each hospital's report card includes its score on each safety measure, and the average, best and worst hospitals' scores.

It's possible to use the report to focus on the areas that need improvement. For each measure, Leapfrog includes an explanation of what safer hospitals do to achieve best-in-class results.

Hospitals are judged using Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services safety reports and Leapfrog surveys filled out by officials at each hospital facility.

A dive into the data shows Lutheran Hospital had below-average ratings of patients with infection in the blood, surgical site infection following colon surgery, C. diff infection acquired after hospital admission, death from serious treatable complications, serious breathing problems, dangerous blood clots, communications regarding medicines and discharge, patient falls and injuries, and tracking and reducing risks to patients.

Lutheran's report card also showed below-average staff responsiveness and communication with doctors and nurses. The hospital didn't have enough qualified nurses or effective leadership to prevent errors, the study found.

St. Joe's report card showed below-average ratings in patients with collapsed lungs, dangerous blood clots, communications regarding medicines and discharge, dangerous bed sores, patient falls and injuries, staff responsiveness and communication with doctors and nurses.

Dupont Hospital, which is in the same network as Lutheran and St. Joe, experienced below-average ratings in patients with blood and urinary tract infections acquired after hospital admission, patients with serious breathing problems, communications regarding medicines and discharge, patient falls and injuries, and a lack of specially trained doctors to care for Intensive Care Unit patients.

Mark Medley, Lutheran Health Network's regional president and CEO, commented in a statement. He said the organization's reason for existence is to strive for excellence.

“Lutheran Health Network is committed to providing safe, quality care with the best possible experience for all of our patients and it is an ongoing journey. This Leapfrog reporting period, the grade of 'C' is average and reflects data representing services from more than one year ago,” he said.

“Over the past year, we have put processes in place to improve, including increased leadership rounding, safety huddles, nurse and physician communication enhancements and many more,” Medley said. “We also gather input from members of our Patient and Family Advisory Councils, which are active at every hospital. Based on the data collection process, we anticipate that our scores will reflect these improvements in 2021.”

“Our community counts on us and they deserve high quality, safe care with the best possible experience,” he added.

Ben Miles, president, Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates, provided a statement on the health care provider's most recent grade.

“Now more than ever, safety is the focus of patient care at Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia. This recognition from Leapfrog is a reflection of our co-workers' tremendous effort and world-class teamwork,” he said. “Despite the unprecedented challenges that surround us, our team has demonstrated a consistent commitment to safety.”

“From additional screening measures to enhanced cleaning protocols and even new technology,” he said, “we're using precautions that help ensure safe care for every person, every day.”

