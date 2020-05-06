Voters listen to mail-ballot call

People are heeding calls to vote by mail this spring to avoid risking their health, Beth Dlug, Allen County director of elections, said during a news conference Tuesday.

To avoid spreading the coronavirus, county election officials have mailed out more than 24,000 absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election, she said. About 9,000 completed ballots already have been mailed back.

The completed ballots already stand at three times the number counted in the 2016 presidential primary, Dlug said. Put another way, about 10% of the county's nearly 250,000 voters already have planned to vote absentee.

State and local officials have urged residents to vote absentee by eliminating the requirement that they must state a reason for not voting in person before they can get a ballot.

The change is just one of the precautions elections officials are taking to avoid spreading the virus.

State officials moved the primary from Tuesday to June 5. And, Allen County election officials cut the number of polling places June 2 from 116 to 25 and lowered the number of early voting sites to one – Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Early voting hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 26 to 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 and 8:30 a.m. to noon June 1.

Dlug said in-person voters can expect masks and gloves on workers, plastic barriers between workers and the public, sanitation stations and people and signs enforcing 6 feet between voters.

Voters will be asked to put on a glove while signing in and using a voting machine, and machines will be sanitized between uses, she said.

“We've had to rethink how we do everything,” Dlug said.

She said voters can request an application for a mail-in absentee ballot until May 21. They must complete and return it so a ballot can be sent. Completed ballots must be received in the county elections office by noon June 2, not just postmarked at that time.

Applications are available at www.allencountyvoters.info, acebab@allencounty.us or by calling 260-449-7329.

