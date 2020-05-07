Byron prepares for big move

Byron Health Center's new $38 million campus along Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne is getting its finishing touches, and the center's residents could be moving in as early as May 19.

The work is being completed roughly on time, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said John Drebenstedt, facility spokesman.

May 2 had been the move-in date, but it was changed to ensure construction-related inspections could be completed, he said. The move could be later depending on progress, Drebenstedt said.

The new campus replaces an aging, hospital-like structure at Carroll and Lima roads on property that the Allen County commissioners plan to sell.

Residents will now live in six areas called neighborhoods designed to meet specific needs, including assisted living and dementia care.

The accommodations will be home-like with amenities including fireplaces, private baths, kitchens and kitchenettes. Residents will have access to outdoor yards and courtyards, with varying levels of supervision, Drebenstedt said.

“It was very purposefully designed and built” to not appear institutional, he said.

The move will affect about 135 residents – 45 in assisted living and 90 in skilled nursing – plus a roughly equivalent number of caregivers and support and administrative staff members.

The new campus can accommodate 170 patients, but one building is being reserved for growth.

Staff and residents plan to make the move a one-day affair, possibly with a police escort, Drebenstedt said.

“It will be all hands on deck that day,” he said. But there will be enforced social distancing in response to concerns about COVID-19.

“We had hoped to have a lot of family members help set up the new rooms (that day),” he said.

But that part of the plan changed in deference to the virus. Staff and some family members are doing most of the set-up in advance, Drebenstedt said.

“We're just delighted and excited to be part of a new community and a new neighborhood,” he said.

