    Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for May 7

    SUPERIOR STREET

    Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer. 

    SAMPSON ROAD

    Closed between Dawkins and Edgerton roads through Saturday.

     STATE BOULEVARD

    Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13. 

    O'DAY ROAD

    Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.

    BRUICK/RYAN ROAD

    Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.

