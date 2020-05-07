Road restrictions for May 7

SUPERIOR STREET

Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer.

SAMPSON ROAD

Closed between Dawkins and Edgerton roads through Saturday.

STATE BOULEVARD

Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13.

O'DAY ROAD

Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.

BRUICK/RYAN ROAD

Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.