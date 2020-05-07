Thursday, May 07, 2020 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 7
SUPERIOR STREET
Closed between Clinton and Barr streets through mid-summer.
SAMPSON ROAD
Closed between Dawkins and Edgerton roads through Saturday.
STATE BOULEVARD
Closed between Clinton and Wells streets through June 13.
O'DAY ROAD
Closed between Washington Center and Cook roads through May 22.
BRUICK/RYAN ROAD
Closed between U.S. 24 and Edgerton Road through September.
