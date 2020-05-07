Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

NIPSCO donates area relief funds

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO's parent company NiSource Inc., announced a commitment of $97,000 from the foundation to 18 organizations across the 30 northern Indiana counties NIPSCO serves.

The contributions are intended to support the delivery of emergency services and hunger relief to local communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. These funds are in addition to the $400,000 donation made in March by the NiSource Charitable Foundation to the American Red Cross in Indiana.

Local organizations selected to receive the COVID-19-related funding:

• Combined Community Services, Kosciusko County, food and bill assistance

• Community Harvest Food Bank, farm wagon mobile pantries

• The Rescue Mission, community meals

• United Way of Allen County, emergency relief fund.

COVID-19 impact forum today

Fort Wayne United and City Life will host the partnership's fifth virtual forum at 7:30 p.m. today.

The panel this week will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on parents, family relationships and spouses.

Guest speakers include pediatrician Tony GiaQuinta; Sara GiaQuinta, vice president of Community Health at Parkview; Chris Freeman, pastor of City Church; and Janell and Aaron Lane of Courageous Healing Inc.

Those who are interested in watching the forum may do so at facebook.com/FortWayneUnited.

Garrett High sets graduation plans

Garrett High School announced Wednesday it will honor graduates on multiple days through 10-minute diploma presentations available by appointment.

Presentations will be recorded and included in a virtual graduation ceremony. The video will be posted at 5 p.m. June 5 on the district's website and social media channels.

Sign-up is Monday during the cap and gown distribution. Times will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Slots are available from noon to 6 p.m. May 26; noon to 8 p.m. May 27; 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 9 p.m. May 28; noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. May 29; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30.

Graduates may have up to 15 people attend their diploma presentation.

Grace College cuts online tuition cost

Grace College announced Wednesday it is reducing the price of its online degrees by an average of 19.5% for new students this fall in response to COVID-19.

The college's online programs include associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Go to online.grace.edu for information or contact Kourtney Trusty at onlineadmissions@grace.edu or 888-249-0533 with specific questions.

Local stations get Foellinger grants

Foellinger Foundation on Wednesday said it awarded Innovative Rapid Grants to Northeast Indiana Public Radio (WBOI 89.1 and WBOI.org) and Fort Wayne Public Television (WFWA) for $25,000 each.

The grants will support programming and reporting surrounding the nonprofit community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Allen County.

Northeast Indiana Public Radio will use the funding to continue and expand WBOI news reporting, with a focus on the contributions of nonprofits and other service organizations during the pandemic.

PBS Fort Wayne will use its Innovative Rapid Grant to fund the production, promotion, broadcast and on-demand presentation of 12 studio-based programs as part of its Primetime series.

Historic Old Fort closed until July 4

Historic Old Fort will remain closed to public events and tours until July 4.

The Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 that was scheduled June 6-7 has been canceled.

The board will make additional decisions regarding remaining summer events pending as guidelines develop, but it said it hopes to reopen for the Five Forts Timeline Event on July 11-12.