Democrats need mate for Myers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic State Central Committee was forced to extend the deadline to file for lieutenant governor because no one had filed in time.

Dr. Woody Myers is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, but state convention delegates have to officially nominate him and his running mate at the June virtual event.

The deadline was Tuesday at noon for a lieutenant governor candidate to file and no one did.

So Tuesday night, the central committee extended the deadline to Friday at noon. The state party gave no explanation.

Myers spokeswoman Kate Shepherd said, “The campaign is vetting candidates for lieutenant governor and on track to announce our selection soon.”

Earlier this year, three Democrats were running for governor but the others dropped out – leaving Myers. He has struggled to raise money at times and his campaign owes more than $169,000.

Andrew Downs, head of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said it's always a challenge to find Democrats to run statewide in a Republican stronghold.

But this year is hampered even further by limitations on traditional campaigning like door-to-door visits, rallies and speeches. Other ways of voter contact cost more money and don't get as much media attention.

“Good campaigns are able to adjust to whatever circumstances come along,” Downs said. “This is a very unusual time but they were given an extra four weeks to adjust” when the primary was moved to June 2.

He also said a lot of money flowed into the state in the last election for senate and governor – and the results were losses. This has made some people reticent to jump in the race.

Downs said there are two profiles of a likely lieutenant governor candidate – a “young person looking to establish name recognition and demonstrate an ability to campaign hard.”

If they win it would be an added bonus and if they lose it would not be the end of a career, Downs said.

The second is “someone who is established and could bring energy to the campaign. More than likely they would choose to do it out of service to the party.”

