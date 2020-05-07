Diocese to resume public Masses on May 23

The public celebration of Mass in parishes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will resume beginning May 23 and 24, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced Wednesday.

Masses were suspended March 18 to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Eric Holcomb last week said restrictions limiting religious gatherings to 10 people would be lifted May 8.

When Masses resume, they will comply with strict social distancing rules inside and outside churches, and worshipers, except small children, have been mandated to wear face masks in church buildings, the bishop said in a letter to parishioners.

“I am leaving it to our pastors to decide how to handle how many people can attend any given Mass,” the bishop wrote.

“We have not specified a number, since our churches differ in size and seating capacity. I know that some parishes will be increasing the number of Sunday Masses,” the letter continues.

Rhoades' letter says he and other Indiana bishops met Monday, and all decided to reopen Masses by May 30.

However, parishes “that are not yet equipped to implement all the necessary precautions should not celebrate public liturgies until they are able and ready,” the letter says.

Public Masses must comply with federal, state, local and diocesan rules, according to the bishop.

Among the diocese's restrictions – Holy Water founts will be empty to avoid spreading the virus, and priests and ministers wearing face coverings will distribute only the consecrated wafer – no wine.

Receiving the wafer on the tongue is allowed, but is being discouraged as being more risky.

In one departure from its reopening date, the local diocese will celebrate Holy Communion Masses on May 17 and 18.

Those Masses are not considered public as they are to be attended only by first communicants – children and others receiving Holy Communion for the first time – and their families. But attendees must comply with the rules going into effect the following weekend.

Catholics are obligated to attend weekly Mass, but a diocesan COVID-19-related dispensation has been extended through Aug. 15.

