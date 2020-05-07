Glick looks to keep state Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS – Two northern Indiana lawyers – both with loads of political experience – are facing off for the Republican nomination for in Senate District 13.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, wants a third term in the Senate, where she has served since 2010 while Jeff Wible, a Wolcottville attorney, wants to return to an elected post. He previously was the LaGrange County prosecutor for 12 years.

The winner moves on to the fall election for Senate District 13, which covers all or parts DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.

The base pay is about $27,000 a year though with expenses legislators often make more than $50,000. The term is four years.

“There's some things I still want to see done,” said, Glick, who was also LaGrange County prosecutor from 1983 through 1990. “I'm concerned like everyone else about the economic growth in northeast Indiana. We have lost population and we need to grow the area with small businesses and manufacturers.”

Glick, who serves as chair of the Natural Resources Committee, also wants to keep taxes low. And she is concerned about K-12 education funding.

Glick said interest in charters and vouchers largely doesn't extend to northeast Indiana and the emphasis instead should be on public schools.

“We have to be able to provide to the public schools so the locals can make decisions on what they want to spend and where,” she said.

Glick says lawmakers have increased funding every year to schools and local school boards decide where that money goes.

“I don't know if we will ever be able to satisfy people with how much money they think they should have,” she said. “Money has to come from somewhere – who do we take it from?”

Glick has also become involved in water issues facing the state given the aging water infrastructure that needs to be replaced at a massive cost.

“Everyone is concerned we don't see another Flint,” she said. “We have expanded on original water and sewer systems and patched together. We have to start making provisions to replace it and make it easier for communities to borrow and replace.”

As for the COVID-19 crisis, she gives Gov. Eric Holcomb high marks and doesn't think the legislature needs to convene a special session.

Wible said he supported shutting down things for two or three weeks because people needed to understand what we are facing.

“But every day that goes on and we don't open up we are causing ourselves damage. Last week oil sold for less than 0. What that tells you is that the economy is not moving. We haven't seen that since the Great Depression. We are quickly reaching the point if we are not already there that we are doing more damage than good,” he said.

Wible also addressed why he is challenging a fellow Republican for her seat. While he said Glick's voting record is good “she isn't outspoken on important things. I think I'm just going to be much more passionate than she is likely to be.”

For instance, the longtime lawyer believes the state's sizable surplus means Indiana citizens are being overtaxed. He would eliminate the individual income tax like nine other states. That way people decide what they give to government in taxes when they make the choice to buy an item instead of the other way around.

But that would put Indiana $6 billion in the hole. Wible said he thinks people will use much of the money they are saving to buy new things. But he is also willing to at least consider applying the sales tax to some services.

Wible's other priority is education and he says though Indiana lawmakers provide new education dollars every year it doesn't keep up with inflation, which means the buying power is limited.

Wible thinks the voucher system has gone far beyond its original intent to aid inner city youth trapped in a failing school.

“We made a mistake when we delved into private education,” he said. “It has starved public school systems up here.”

