More test sites open; cases rise

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb and key state officials Wednesday updated Hoosiers on COVID-19 – from new testing sites to hospital resources – as cases continue to rise.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 862 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 21,870. A total of 1,264 Hoosiers have died – an increase of 51.

An additional 41 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that total Wednesday to 729 cases and 59 deaths.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Tuesday, about 41% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators were available throughout the state.

But a reporter asked about the number of ICU beds and ventilators dropping by hundreds.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said hospitals are starting to “stand down” beds and ventilators that had been repurposed to prepare for a surge of coronavirus cases. She said they have the ability to ramp back up quickly if needed.

Statewide, there are 2,736 current ICU beds and 3,091 ventilators. A week ago those numbers were 3,264 and 3,189.

But availability has remained steady, Box said.

Box also mentioned a spike of cases in Hendricks County at a Department of Correction facility. Medical Director Dr. Kristen Dauss said the agency has started testing all offenders that come through their intake facility in Hendricks County. She called it a hot zone in the Plainfield area with three related facilities.

“We probably will see that number increase,” she said. “It is something we are aware of and on top of,” she said.

The agency also has added data to its site showing how many offenders overall the agency has tested. The latest data shows 844 offenders have been tested, with 500 being positive statewide. There have been 10 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

About 230 staff have been confirmed positive with two deaths.

The Indiana Department of Correction houses 27,000 inmates in all.

Box also touted the state's 20 new OptumServe testing sites that opened Wednesday, including in Angola and Huntington.

She said thousands of Hoosiers have already registered to be tested at lhi.care/covidtesting. Anyone with symptoms can get a test. Or if you don't have symptoms but you are in a high-risk category or had contact with a person who is positive.

Box said there were some initial hiccups getting up and going at a few sites, which often happens when you start something new.

An additional 30 sites will be announced soon.

The state will see a lot of new cases from these sites and contact tracers will try to isolate the spread. Training also started Wednesday for 150 new people with 500 to be hired in all.

nkelly@jg.net