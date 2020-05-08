Commissioners hire outside lawyers to defend sheriff

The Allen County commissioners today agreed to hire outside lawyers to defend the county sheriff in a lawsuit stemming from an incident at last year's Three Rivers Festival.

Sheriff David Gladieux was sued by the parents of a 15-year-old festival volunteer. Brad and Erin Bullerman allege the sheriff "smelled of alcohol" and pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, when the teen asked to see a VIP pass to a restroom area.

The suit seeks $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages.

County Attorney William Fishering of Beers, Mallers, Backs & Salin, Fort Wayne, said the county attorney's office has a conflict of interest in the case, in which Gladieux is sued both in his official capacity as sheriff and individually.

The commissioners unanimously approved hiring Carson LLP of Fort Wayne to represent Gladieux as an individual and Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham LLP, Goshen, to represent the sheriff in his official capacity.

The fee for partners' work is $200 an hour, the same as for the retained county attorneys, said Chris Cloud, commissioners' chief of staff.

