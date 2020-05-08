Expanded jobless aid on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana unemployment officials said Thursday that payments to Hoosiers who traditionally had been ineligible to receive benefits will begin today.

Those people include independent contractors, self-employed or those with limited work histories. A federal act expanded coverage to help more people, but the state had to revamp its software.

Fred Payne, head of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said payments start today and will be sent in batches to the 75,000 successful applicants.

“So, if you don't see a payment in your account, don't fret. It's on its way,” he said.

Payne also updated Hoosiers on overall unemployment payments since the beginning of April – $986 million has been sent to people.

He said improvements are being made in the call center and in getting claims out but conceded “we're not making those payments fast enough but we will get there.”

Payne promised that every Hoosier who is eligible will get their money.

He spoke at Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily briefing, along with State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

She noted there are now 22,503 cases of confirmed coronavirus in the state and 1,295 deaths.

An additional 21 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 750 cases and 59 deaths Thursday.

Box also spent some time discussing proper safety measures.

She said Hoosiers have made strides making changes – staying home from work when sick, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding large groups. But said just like a diet, if you go back to old habits you will regain the weight.

Some of her tips and reminders:

• Just sneezing or coughing can spread respiratory droplets in the air, landing on people or surfaces and infecting other people.

• Wearing a mask protects others from you. She said if you are out running by yourself you probably don't need to wear it. But if interacting with people you should. If both people wear masks, both are protected.

• She said if you put your mask down that contaminates your mask and the surface.

• Your cellphone is one of the dirtiest things you own and carry. Wipe it down with alcohol swabs and use earbuds so it isn't on your face.

nkelly@jg.net