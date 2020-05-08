Reports of big Amish weddings cause stir

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order allowing churches to meet starting today is causing some confusion when it comes to weddings.

The order says worship, funeral, baptism and wedding services can occur regardless of size.

But the caveat is receptions and related events are still limited to social gathering caps – currently at 25. That number goes up to 100 on May 24.

Several readers and citizens have reached out to The Journal Gazette concerned about the spread of coronavirus during large Amish weddings planned in area counties. One in LaGrange County has been mentioned several times as being “green-lit” by local health authorities.

Kelly Bills, spokeswoman for the LaGrange County Health Department, has heard the same rumors and said the department has been in communication with several different people regarding weddings – including several large Amish nuptials.

“People keep saying that we and the sheriff said they can do whatever they want. We said there are no limitations for the wedding ceremony. But the reception or anything before has limits,” she said.

Bills said Amish weddings are usually held at the home of the bride – as opposed to the church – and last all day, sometimes including two meals.

She said the department has been clear that the social gathering cap of 25 is in effect for meals or anything other than the ceremony itself. Bills said some have postponed until that cap goes up.

She and others have heard about a local business hosting a large wedding soon. That business confirmed the plans but declined to speak further with The Journal Gazette.

Bills said she has discussed the handling of food specifically – saying plates and utensils need to be disposable so that no one has to touch the items for cleanup. The department discouraged pot lucks in which each person serves themselves.

But she said a few people can dish up plates and the plates can be put out on tables for people to retrieve – all while keeping 6-foot distance spacing.And she said hand sanitizer must be provided.

LaGrange has had a small number of COVID-19 cases – just 37 with two deaths. One of the deaths was an Amish man early in the outbreak.

