Senate 16 race offers choices for both parties

INDIANAPOLIS – Voters in Senate District 16 have a choice in both party primaries with four area residents vying to represent them.

Teachers Juli Dominguez and Tim Barr face off on the Democratic side while incumbent Sen. Justin Busch takes on former police officer Tom Rhoades for the Republicans.

Busch was appointed in a caucus to fill the vacant seat in 2018 but this is his first run to be elected by residents.

The district covers the southwest portion of Allen County. The term is for four years with a base pay of about $27,000 a year. But with per diem and leadership pay, senators often make more than $50,000 annually.

Dominguez has been a teacher for 25 years and is at North Side High School teaching English.

She is running to make Indiana a better place for everyone. She says society is divided politically and people are either far left or far right – she wants to be in the middle to bring people together.

Dominguez's top priority would be to open the energy market so that coal can be phased out more quickly in favor of renewable sources. This could be with tax credits and other incentives, she said.

“It not only helps the environment but also would provide jobs,” she said.

She also is concerned about teacher pay but recognizes the public health emergency will impact state revenues. She suggests a tax deduction for Hoosiers who donate to public schools and to increase the tax credit for teachers who buy classroom supplies.

Barr is in his third year of teaching at Leo Junior-Senior High School and is a member of the Indiana Air National Guard.

He said his focus has shifted a bit since schools have been forced to remote learning. He believes there is too much difference between districts in what students are offered and can do, which ultimately hurts all children.

“Some districts were more prepared than others so we need to focus on what is needed for schools and children next year,” Barr said.

He thinks not enough voices have been part of the process in how the state deals with COVID-19 – noting one task force the governor appointed had no Democrats.

And Barr said one bill he would want to file is to open up the redistricting process to eliminate gerrymandering.

On the Republican side, Busch said his first two legislative sessions have been very rewarding and he wants to continue to represent his friends and neighbors.

He points to one “non-sexy bill” he worked on this year to point out the dangers of low-head dams. He said one dam outside Fort Wayne took the life of someone on the Maumee River, and they can “get some rain and turn into drowning machines.” The bill requires signage and warnings.

Busch acknowledged that state tax collections are going to drop because of the pandemic but the state will have to help businesses by keeping taxes low and eliminating regulations.

“I'm not one who wants to expand the codebook. I don't max out how many bills I can file,” he said, saying he focuses on commonsense fixes.

Rhoades, a longtime Fort Wayne police officer who now heads up the Parkview Health policy and safety programs, wants to take his service to the next level.

So why challenge a fellow Republican? “I'm not running against anyone – I'm running for a position,” he said.

As a school board member, he said he could bring expertise to education issues in the legislature.

He said he hears more about regulations and an overreaching state government than he does teacher pay.

“Indiana lags in a lot of our public service pay, whether it's law enforcement or teaching. It's a focus but most didn't get into it to be rich but to serve,” Rhoades said.

He also called himself strongly pro-life and a supporter of the Second Amendment.

