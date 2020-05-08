State points jobless to resources

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reaching out to Hoosiers who have suddenly lost jobs, providing a road map to available benefits.

DWD officials on Thursday conducted a one-hour webinar that included guidance on applying for unemployment payments, searching for work, getting health insurance and securing retirement benefits.

Bryon Silk, who coordinated the online session, said DWD has hired 150 additional employees this week to deal with the unemployment insurance claims deluge. More than 600,000 initial benefits claims have been filed in Indiana since mid-March, including more than 30,000 in Allen County.

Barbara White, who works for WorkOne Northern Indiana in South Bend, said people in transition often feel denial, fear, anxiety, anger, sadness and depression.

“You cannot allow these emotions to paralyze you,” she said.

White shared her own story, saying she had been at a job 20 years when she was told one day that her employment would end in two weeks. The unexpected news left her feeling some of the listed emotions. But she did networking and was able to find another job without needing to draw unemployment insurance benefits.

Many aren't so lucky. For them, the state offers short-term training, resume writing and interviewing tips, and various online resources, including:

• Indiana.Kuder.com – Indiana Career Explorer helps people find careers that match their interests.

• IndianaCareerReady.com – The website provides career exploration information, including links to apprenticeship opportunities.

• HoosierData.in.gov – Hoosiers by the Numbers lists information about what professions are in demand in specific parts of the state, how much those jobs pay and which employers are hiring for those positions.

• IndianaCareerConnect.com – Workers can search job openings on this site, and employers can search job candidates. Information on veterans services is also posted.

• Unemployment.IN.gov – Individuals can file for unemployment insurance benefits at this website and learn more about what's available through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

White encouraged the unemployed to actively engage with local WorkOne staff members because once they get to know individuals' skills and preferences, staff can be more helpful in steering them toward full-time positions that pay a living wage.

“We need you to engage with us,” she said. “We need you to come and see us so we can help you.”

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works' spokesman, said the current pandemic has made it more challenging to provide some of those traditional services.

“We are in the process of developing new protocols on how to handle what we expect will be an influx of people seeking guidance on finding work or seeking training once WorkOne Northeast career centers open,” he said, adding that a date for reopening hasn't been announced.

“It will be a delicate balance between ensuring people are served and at the same time making sure social distancing and other safety measures are in place to protect both staff and customers. Nothing has been finalized at the moment,” he said.

Many employers have closed temporarily, laying off workers until state officials have approved reopening. But local WorkOne officials still expect to be busy.

“It is true that some people will simply be returning to their former jobs,” Farrant said in a statement. “However, we do think there will be a greater than usual demand for employment and training services, especially because some businesses may scale back or not reopen.”

