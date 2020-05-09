Attorneys chosen for Gladieux in teen's suit

The Allen County commissioners agreed Friday to hire outside lawyers to defend the county sheriff in a lawsuit stemming from an incident at last year's Three Rivers Festival.

Sheriff David Gladieux was sued by the parents of a 15-year-old festival volunteer. Brad and Erin Bullerman allege the sheriff “smelled of alcohol” and pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, when the teen asked to see a VIP pass to a restroom area.

The suit seeks $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages.

County Attorney William Fishering of Beers, Mallers, Backs & Salin, Fort Wayne, said the county attorney's office has a conflict of interest in the case, in which Gladieux is sued both in his official capacity as sheriff and individually.

The commissioners unanimously approved hiring Carson LLP of Fort Wayne to represent Gladieux as an individual and Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham LLP, Goshen, to represent the sheriff in his official capacity.

The fee for partners' work is $200 an hour, the same as for the retained county attorneys, said Chris Cloud, commissioners' chief of staff.

Calvert Miller of Carson and Nathaniel Jordan and Michael DeBoni of Yoder Ainlay are named as handling the case.

In other business, county commissioners were told that a county-owned property at 10209 Coverdale Road had sold for $215,000.

The property consists of a ranch house and about 6 acres of ground, including a small orchard. The county acquired it when a road-widening project caused part of the yard to flood.

The county offered to fix the problem, but the methods weren't acceptable to the homeowner, who was agreeable to selling the house.

It cost less to buy the property than do the fix according to the homeowner's wishes, Cloud said.

The county made the fix and then used various means over several months to market the property, he said.

It sold to a private buyer, but Cloud did not have the identity.

The commissioners also unanimously approved hiring a consultant to assist in preparing to bid an upcoming information technology services contract.

The consultant, PREMIS Consulting Group based in Chicago, will receive up to $70,000 from the county as its shared portion with the city of Fort Wayne and City Utilities. The company has had a relationship with the local governments for 12 years, its documentation states.

The county's ill-fated brush grinder made another appearance at a meeting of the commissioners when they unanimously approved spending $160,000 annually to continue using the city of Fort Wayne's grinder.

A county grinder, used to make mulch from brush, could not be repaired after a fire in July 2018. Replacing the grinder would cost $900,000, commissioners were told last year, and they decided against doing so.

