City's essential work proceeds

Many aspects of daily life in Fort Wayne slowed to a crawl this spring as COVID-19 spread, but primary services provided by the city of Fort Wayne and City Utilities remain uninterrupted, thanks to efforts by teams of essential city employees.

Clean water continues to be piped into homes and businesses, wastewater continues to be treated, roads are still being maintained and streetlights and traffic signals continue to operate as city departments adapt to health and safety guidelines designed to slow the spread and minimize exposure.

Clean, readily available water is an essential part of combating the coronavirus, and teams of workers continue to run the filtration plant and maintain meters, hydrants and mains.

“The fire department is still able to do its job, and hospitals can do their jobs,” said Jason Anspact, a chief operator at the filtration plant. “Everybody is getting the water they need.”

Changes have been implemented to keep everyone as safe as possible, said Jeff Goblirsch, water maintenance construction supervisor. City Utilities has provided employees masks and disinfectant to regularly clean workspaces. Meetings have also been moved out of small offices to larger common areas with more space to spread out.

The Water Maintenance Department services 1,422 miles of water mains and operates the filtration plant, which produces an average of 35 million gallons of drinking water per day.

Additionally, service technicians are only going into residents' homes to fix broken meters. The filtration plant has also cut down on the number of employees in the building by allowing those who work in the field to clock in via their tablets and conduct their work from their vehicles.

“We're not going into homes and getting into people's spaces at this time,” Goblirsch said.

Water maintenance employees also spend more time than usual working with outside contractors and home builders to coordinate service hookups and other operations, Goblirsch said.

“It's a little bit more work, but everybody is working together to make it happen. That's what's making it good,” he said. “We're getting to know people a little better too, because we're spending more time to get work done.”

The water filtration plant's treatment process kills about 99.9% of viruses, Anspact said. There are additional layers of protection, such as UV light treatment, that ensure that viruses do not make it through the system in the water.

“We haven't had to make any changes to our treatment, which is awesome against viruses and always has been,” he said.

Residents spending more time at home means a more taxed sanitary sewer system. When toilet paper was in short supply in March, sewer workers noticed more nonflushable items like rags and pieces of clothing ended up in the system, said Zaye Kindler, utility repair for City Utilities' stormwater and sewer departments.

An increase in activity from people who are at home flushing toilets and performing other household tasks has meant a small increase in sewer backups and home flooding, said Joe Johnson, superintendent of water pollution control and sewer maintenance.

“When we do get a backup, we make sure to resolve that as soon as possible. The No. 1 priority is definitely the customer,” Kindler said. “We keep things flowing, so they say.”

Workers in the sewer and stormwater departments have been provided masks and are sanitizing workstations, taking particular care when getting into trucks, Kindler said. Morning meetings were moved from the break room to the utility barn for proper social distancing.

Fewer cars on the road means it's been a little easier for crews with Fort Wayne's Street Department to get to and repair potholes, and less traffic means paving is done faster, Ashley Fletcher, a truck driver for the Street Department, said.

Crews repaired 86 potholes reported by residents in April, as well as about 200 more that crews noticed themselves.

“We're getting to those 311 calls a little faster,” she said. “Other than that, we're still doing everything we need to, we just try to space ourselves out.”

That means cutting down on the number of people on each truck, spacing out for meetings and sanitizing everything.

The Street Department will begin paving in earnest soon and crews have been working on a parking lot near the intersection of Fourth and Clinton streets just north of downtown.

Kindler said she's been hauling asphalt for that project lately.

Regardless of the ongoing pandemic, Street Department workers didn't stay home for an early spring snowfall on March 22 that had drivers like Kindler out plowing.

“When you get that phone call, you know what you have to do,” she said.

Frank Berning, a supervisor with the city's Traffic Operations Department, commended the public on being respectful of workers' space as they travel around the city repairing streetlights and traffic signals.

“Some do walk up to you and invade your space, but for the most part, everybody is being really respectful,” Berning said. “They want a streetlight fixed, but they appreciate the situation.”

Three hundred seventy-one streetlights were repaired in April, a combination of those reported by residents and outages reported by staff or police. There are 34,000 streetlights in Fort Wayne and 448 traffic signal intersections.

As city departments prepare to eventually reopen to the public, Public Works' sign shop has been “frantically producing stickers and signage for different departments for social distancing guidelines,” Brent Spidler, director of traffic operations said.

That's on top of responding to placing temporary signs where traffic signals have gone out, or replacing damaged street signage, he added.

The traffic signal, signage and streetlight teams work out of the same building, so workers have been split into three shifts, allowing crews to work 24/7 with more social distancing, Spidler said.

Fort Wayne residents can be assured that no matter what the pandemic might bring in the coming months, public works, street lighting, and City Utilities will be there to keep the city up and running, Kindler said.

“Just because COVID-19 has slowed down the world, that doesn't mean we slowed down,” he said. “We stay up, doing our part and we're not slowing down by any means.”

Anspact added he appreciates the responsibility bestowed upon him and others at the water filtration plant to keep the drinking water clean and running.

“We just know that we're going to continue to show up and continue to do those things to make sure (water) continues to be a foundational aspect of our society here,” he said.

dgong@jg.net