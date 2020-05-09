Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Matthew 25 gets grant from PHP

PHP Foundation has awarded Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic a $110,000 grant for general operating support.

The grant will be used to further the mission of Matthew 25, providing medical, dental, mental health and vision care to low-income, uninsured adults.

28 health centers get federal funds

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $10,980,583 this week to 28 health centers in Indiana to expand COVID-19 testing.

Among those health centers was Neighborhood Health Clinics in Fort Wayne, which received $388,594.

Albion Fire to run annual fish fry

The Albion Fire Department has decided to have its annual fish fry despite the cancellation of next month's Chain O' Lakes Festival.

The fish fry, a decadeslong fundraiser for the department, will be from 4:40 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 at the firehouse at 210 Fire Station Drive.

The Chain O' Lakes Festival, which was to have run June 10 to 13, was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the fire department decided to go ahead with the event, with precautions in place.

This year's fish fry will be a takeout-only event to avoid having large gathering together, according to the fire department.

There is also a change in the menu, as tenderloin has been removed because of meat-supply shortages related to the pandemic.

Chicken will be the other meat served instead, the fire department said.

Prices are $11 for adults, and $7 for children.