Dwenger test site tops capacity

The COVID-19 testing site outside Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne exceeded capacity Friday after health officials announced 150 empty slots Friday morning.

The site, which uses self-administered tests using a nasal swab, was expected to do more than 330 tests and planned to be open extra time, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said after conferring with officials from Kroger, co-sponsor of the site.

The open slots came about after more testing supplies were received and a slight initial downturn in sign-ups, she said.

Friday was the last day for testing before the site opens at the Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing on Fort Wayne's south side.

That area has a higher concentration of members of minority groups who may be at higher risk for contracting the illness.

Area residents and the local affiliate of the nonprofit group Faith in Indiana made a push this week for more testing opportunities for the southeast side.

Free testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 21 and 22 and May 28 and 29.

Those who wish to see if they are eligible should register and be screened for an appointment at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

A photo ID should be presented at the testing site, health officials said. Results typically are available in 72 hours.

An additional 20 Allen County residents were reported Friday as testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 770 cases.

An additional reported death brings the total to 70.

