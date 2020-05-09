Nation's jobless rate hits 14.7%; area at risk

The U.S. unemployment rate shot up to 14.7% in April, the highest level since the Great Depression and more than four times February's five-decade-low rate of 3.5%.

The national figures, released Friday, are stark evidence of the damage the new coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. Indiana's jobless data are scheduled to be reported on May 22 with county numbers to follow on May 26.

Before the dramatic U-turn that began in mid-March, the economy was setting a new record every month for the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Financial damage done to northeast Indiana families might be deeper than for the average American, according to local experts, because job losses in the region have skewed toward high-paying manufacturing positions.

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works spokesman, tracks unemployment insurance benefit filings.

“The impact of widespread unemployment on the manufacturing industry and in turn northeast Indiana's economy is significant,” he said Friday in a statement. “Manufacturing in general is northeast Indiana's largest employing industry, with 87,062 jobs before the pandemic outbreak. It is also one of the highest-paying industries in the region, with average annual earnings (wages and benefits) of $68,732.”

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, is studying the effects of national trends on specific industries to gain insight on upcoming northeast Indiana data.

“The national numbers show durable goods manufacturing and motor vehicles and parts in particular getting hit hard in the manufacturing sector,” she said in an email.

Blakeman added that the region has a higher percentage of workers in durable goods manufacturing than most other parts of the country.

The Labor Department report indicated a clear majority of April's job losses – roughly 75% – are considered temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall laid-off workers. Examples include General Motors, which employed about 4,000 workers on three shifts at its Allen County pickup truck assembly plant before the pandemic forced a shutdown.

Whether most of those workers can return to their jobs anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public manage their response to the public health crisis.

Auto plants, for example, are scheduled to return May 18.

The jump in the national unemployment rate didn't capture the full devastation wrought by the business shutdowns. The Labor Department said its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers have closed down.

These people should have been classified as on temporary layoff and therefore unemployed. If they had been counted correctly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 20%, the government said.

Beth Goldsmith, a local real estate agent and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s board chair, is optimistic that even workers facing permanent job losses will rebound fairly quickly.

“In December, we were lamenting where were we going to find our labor force,” she said Friday about the region's previous low unemployment rate and worker shortage.

Goldsmith expects some employers will soon begin to expand and snap up some of those newly available workers.

“Overwhelmingly, the majority have been able to pivot and reconfigure business as usual,” she said of local business owners, law firms, bankers and real estate agents.

Goldsmith realizes the retail and hospitality industries have been hit hardest, but she said one local restaurant's total sales have increased by 20% despite being limited to carryout.

“I'm so proud to live in a community where we have rallied around” local businesses, she said.

Greater Fort Wayne, a primary point of contact for economic growth in the city and county, also made more than 1,400 calls to member businesses during the first two weeks of the stay-at-home order, Goldsmith said. Staff has pointed struggling business owners to available services and programs.

“I am so proud of them and impressed with them,” she said of staff members.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

