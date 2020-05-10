Area moms pampered by families despite pandemic

Kela Guy has spent the pandemic working from home with her husband alongside their two young daughters – a juggling act that includes coordinating naptimes with professional obligations.

So her Mother's Day treat – breakfast ordered by her husband and time to herself – was especially welcome Sunday.

"To be able to do nothing and to watch movies is fun for me at this time," said Guy, whose children are 1 and 2. She is expecting a third daughter in the fall.

Although coronavirus restrictions began loosening in Indiana last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb's reopening plan prevented families from celebrating mom while gathered around restaurant tables or treating her to a movie or professional mani-pedi.

Social gatherings of more than 25 people were another no-no.

Guy and other Fort Wayne moms said they likely would have spent Mother's Day differently under normal circumstances.

For instance, Guy and Melissa Schenkel – a mother of two – said they would have included more relatives in their plans.

"This was certainly different," Schenkel said but noted her scaled-down family gathering this year included her mother, whom she hadn't seen in months due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was because of the pandemic that Mary Satre's Mother's Day included more than her husband and three daughters, 17-year-old twins and a 15-year-old.

With calendars cleared due to coronavirus restrictions, Satre and her family could meet her sister's family at their parents' house in Syracuse after watching Sunday church service online. Such family get-togethers usually don't happen because everyone is busy, Satre said.

The Mother's Day gathering doubled as preparation for her parents' upcoming move from their longtime home, Satre said.

There are, she said, "10 of us altogether, and everybody is packing."

Back in Fort Wayne, Schenkel enjoyed a white cake with pink strawberry frosting baked by her children, Kingston, 10, and Mia, 8.

The family hoped to squeeze in a bike ride between rain showers, Schenkel said, but they also stayed entertained by indoor activities including games and reading aloud.

Noting past health issues, Schenkel said she is thankful for each day and each year.

"What I love most about being a mother is what I learn from my kids," Schenkel said. "My kids have taught me more than anyone."

For Guy, becoming a mother involved a long wait. She and her husband tried for more than 15 years to have children, she said.

"I've had more sad Mother's Days than I've had happy ones," Guy said.

This year, her husband gave her a homemade card with their daughters' hand prints on it – a meaningful gift, Guy said.

Even as Guy looked forward to the rest of her relaxing Mother's Day, which included ordering a dinner of her choice, she offered compassion to those for whom the day isn’t celebratory.

"My heart truly, truly, truly goes out to those who have lost children or have lost their mother because I know how it feels," she said.

asloboda@jg.net